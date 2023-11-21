The song in the Jeep Wagoneer commercial w/ Derek Jeter

A beautiful voice can really melt your heart. It can do it any time, in any context, when you least expect it. You switch on the TV, you watch one commercial after another, and then something stands out. The atmosphere gets slow, the images are elegant, and a lovely female voice sings a memorable song. It’s the Jeep Wagoneer commercial released in September 2023, the one featuring Derek Jeter and his real-life wife Hannah. But most of the attention went to the music: in this article, we will tell you everything about it.

The protagonists of the commercial are Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah. Derek Jeter is one of the most iconic figures in the history of baseball and one of the greatest baseball players of his generation. He spent his entire 20-season career with the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2014 and was a 14-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He has been married to model Hannah Jeter since 2016, and the two have four kids, three daughters and one son.

The song featured in the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer commercial with Derek Jeter is an unreleased cover by French-American singer Francesca Blanchard: the original track is I Drove All Night by Roy Orbison. You can hear Francesca Blanchard’s acoustic version in this video she posted some weeks ago on her Instagram, whereas here is the original song by Roy Orbison.

The song has an interesting story. I Drove All Night was recorded by Roy Orbison in 1987, but he died before releasing it. Cindy Lauper published her version of the song in 1989, receiving positive feedback from critics and the audience (here is Cindy Lauper’s version). The “Roy Orbison” version of I Drove All Night was officially published in 1992 as the lead single of his posthumous album King of Hearts: it was made by reusing the samples of Orbison’s original recordings, and the official video features archive footage of the American singer when he was alive.

The cover by Francesca Blanchard creates a different atmosphere from the original song: her voice is full of emotion, and the acoustic setting highlights all her vocal shades. I Drove All Night also matches the spirit of the Jeep Wagoneer commercial, with Derek Jeter trying to return home during a night of bad weather and getting there safely, thanks to the excellent stability offered by the SUV. The lyrics you hear in the ad reflect the mood the character would feel in that situation:

I had to escape the city was sticky and cruel

Maybe I should have called you first, but I was dying to get to you

I was dreaming while I drove the long straight road ahead

I drove all night to get to you

The original track was a love song of a man who couldn’t wait to meet again with his significant one. In the commercial, Derek Jeter is just a husband returning home after working in another city, but the beauty of the music makes the situation genuinely emotional. Indeed, the Youtube video has been flooded with enthusiastic comments by fans demanding that Francesca Blanchard release the song officially. And the singer recently said on Instagram “she’s thinking about it”: now we are all looking forward to it.

