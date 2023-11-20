John Goodman is the voice in the new FanDuel commercial

Many of you recognized him, and that’s no surprise: we know John Goodman from years of career as an actor and a voice actor, so when FanDuel released their new commercial in August 2023, we didn’t need introductions. The voice-over is clear and unmistakable.

After all, John Goodman has always had an interesting relationship with commercials. He was playing commercials already in the 70s, and over his career, from time to time, he gladly returned to this role. You can find a selected list of his commercials on IMDb, and here on Youtube you’ll find a short collection of his best ads in the 70s and the 80s.

John Goodman has been active as a professional actor since the 80s. His first prominent role was in the TV series Roseanne, for which he also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor. He played memorable roles in movies like The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, and The Flintstones. He also has a long history of roles as a voice actor: he voiced James P. “Sulley” Sullivan in the Monsters, Inc. movie franchise, and he was part of the cast for animated movies like Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bee Movie, The Jungle Book 2, and The Princess and the Frog.

When the commercial was released on Youtube in August, fans asked the question immediately: does John Goodman voice the new FanDuel commercial? FanDuel’s official profile confirmed it promptly in this comment under the Youtube video, so that’s official. John Goodman is back in the advertising world: when will we see his next commercial?

