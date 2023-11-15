Red Velvet, Chill Kill: the English lyrics & the meaning

Chill Kill is the third official album released by Red Velvet in November 2023. The South Korean girl group has a substantial following, and their return has marked an important milestone in the evolution of modern K-pop: the title track has a fascinating meaning that was explained in detail by the members of the band, and that helps us understand the lyrics. Let’s analyze the song together.

You will find the official video and the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.

Chill Kill: the English lyrics & the song’s meaning

Chill Kill is a song about how our life changes when we fall in love: in the lyrics, Red Velvet compares their man to a thunder that breaks the peace or a lighthouse that dissolves the night’s darkness. Those two metaphors perfectly express the song’s spirit.

“Chill Kill” is a particular expression. The band’s member explained it personally in this short video for Spotify Korea: in the original meaning, a chill kill is an element or a person who breaks the silence. Someone who enters our life while it’s calm and peaceful, introducing a new wave of excitement. As Red Velvet explains, this brings mixed feelings, and that’s what the whole album is about: the dual effect this new element brings into your existence, giving you “hope” but also introducing a sense of “tragedy.”

The description of the effect this man has in their life is full of visual elements from the beginning:

Chill kill enters like thunder

That thrill be makin’ my mind ill

Add sugar to the error, glory to the incomplete

As the song explains, it can be scary. But a part of us wants that thrill, and that’s why the band members still enjoy the presence of this man. Every strong excitement, every intense emotion brings fear for what can happen. Being afraid to lose control is a typical sensation when we are deeply involved emotionally. But we all long for intense emotions like those, as a precious thing we experience only a few times in life.

But I wanna see you again

Regretting so bad I could die

Yeah, don’t care if it hurts

So the chorus explains all this again with visual images: the girl in tears, expressing her confusion, the man disrupting peace like lightning in the darkness, and still, she’ll be waiting for him. Like a happy ending.

Tears down my cheeks melting that ice

What a chill kill, I know you will

Bring me lightning like a winner

Waiting for you here, with a happy ending

What a chill kill

Therefore, this is the real meaning of the lyrics in Chill Kill: your presence destroys my peace and balance. Still, I want you; I like the thrill you give me, I wait for you like a thunder in the silence. It’s about how love transforms us, and the mixed feelings of joy and fear a strong emotion like that brings.

The official video and the complete lyrics

What brings you here all sudden?

Crash into a world so still

Chill kill enters like thunder

That thrill be makin’ my mind ill

Add sugar to the error, glory to the incomplete

Could anything scare me? Always and forever

You’re so easy to make mine

Held you whenever, sent you wherever (Ooh)

But I wanna see you again

Regretting so bad I could die

Yeah, don’t care if it hur-hur-hurts

Perfect soul looks perfect on you

Could I make you stay one more time?

(Hey) Don’t think about tomorrow

(Yoo-hoo) Your sparkle is still on

Gonna change at long last

Tears down my cheeks melting that ice

What a chill kill, I know you will

Bring me lightning like a winner

Waiting for you here, with a happy ending

What a chill kill

Night is long, fire up the lighthouse

So you won’t get lost (I’m here)

This night is harsh

So the world’s all hushed

You tamed me badly

For you there was only me

Why were you so good to me?

Was I worth it, baby? (Together)

You keep running, running away

Shouting how you hate me

But you couldn’t finish saying it

And locked your eyes with mine (Don’t run away)

Nights were young, clumsy, a bit crude

Nights were cold, turn the heat up

Yeah, look how much has changed

Look how I’m quite changed

Could I hold you once again?

(Hey) Don’t think about tomorrow

(Yoo-hoo) Your sparkle is still on

Gonna change at long last

Tears down my cheeks melting that ice

What a chill kill, I know you will

Bring me lightning like a winner

Waiting for you here, with a happy ending

What a chill kill

[Interlude: Yeri, Irene]

Say, say, say

Now, are you ready, ready? (You ready?)

Say, say, say

Now, are you ready?

I won’t cry because of you

I laughed only because of you (Up in the sky)

Yeah It’s love

The orange sun’s almost set

All I need is your warmth

Until the end (‘Til the end of time, yeah, yeah)

End of time

(Hey) Don’t think about tomorrow

(Yoo-hoo) Your sparkle is endless

Gonna change at long last

Tears down my cheeks melting that ice

Don’t think about tomorrow

Forget about your sorrow

Gonna change, and you can’t leave me

Tears down my cheeks melting that ice

Don’t think about tomorrow (What a chill kill, I know you will)

Your sparkle is endless (Bring me lightning like a winner)

Gonna change myself at long last