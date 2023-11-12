Is Vanilla Ice the actor in the Twisted Tea commercial?

It’s one of those questions that recurrently come up on the Internet, especially considering how often we see the Twisted Tea commercial on TV. The guy promoting that drink in the ad is always the same, and since nobody ever presented him as an official actor, people wonder if that’s the American rapper Vanilla Ice. You always wanted this answer: today, you are going to get it.

Twisted Tea is a popular beverage known for its combination of tea flavor and alcohol content. The drink comes in various flavors, and its popularity has grown in the market of flavored alcoholic beverages. Twisted Tea is owned by Boston Beer Company and was launched as a new product in 2000.

For several years, Twisted Tea has been promoted in commercial campaigns with two well-known protagonists: a guy in sunglasses and his dog. You can watch one of the recent ads here on iSpot.tv. The format is always the same: the testimonial and his dog are seen in exciting situations that require a cool drink. Even the song is always the same: in advertising, you never change what works perfectly.

But who is the actor in the Twisted Tea commercial, is he the rapper Vanilla Ice? It surely looks like him, and many users on social networks have fallen into this question. But it’s just a resemblance: the guy in the Twisted Tea commercial is not Vanilla Ice. His name is Billy Grotto, and he’s been representing the public face of Twisted Tea ads for many years. You can find him on Instagram, where he always takes the chance to publish his roles for those commercials.

He even introduced the dog recently in the post below: his name is Tankster, “the original gangster,” and his birthday is on September 22.

The song featured in every Twisted Tea commercial you’ve seen recently is a classic hit from the golden years of hard rock: TNT by AC/DC. It’s one of AC/DC’s early classics and, over the years, has become one of their signature songs. The lyrics in the chorus often overlap with the voices in the commercial, but they are pretty famous: you find them below, and here you can listen to the original song.

I’m T.N.T., I’m dynamite

(T.N.T.) and I’ll win the fight

(T.N.T.) I’m a power load

(T.N.T.) watch me explode!

It may have taken some months, but now you know everything about the Twisted Tea commercial you keep seeing on TV: the guy is not Vanilla Ice; he’s Billy Grotto, and he has a public social profile and a lovely dog. You’ll keep seeing him for a long time: always with the same song, always sharing his passion for this popular beverage.

