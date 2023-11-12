Discover The Waterfront Restaurant in The Killer movie

The Killer is destined to become one of the recent movies that will spark watchers’ curiosity for many years. The 2023 film is directed by David Fincher (Seven, Fight Club, The Social Network, Mindhunter) and stars Michael Fassbender as the protagonist, a hitman with a phlegmatic character and many philosophical pearls to share. There are many fascinating aspects that people want to discover: one was the soundtrack, of course, and we already got you here. The other question was about the Waterfront restaurant where the killer meets the expert, Tilda Swinton. Where is it, is it a real place we can visit? Let’s discover everything about it.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the movie The Killer is its division into chapters, each of them set in a different location. The film begins in Paris, where the killer has a critical mission to accomplish, but that killing fails, and he has to disappear immediately. He returns to his home in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, and then he starts chasing the people who want him dead: he finds the Lawyer in New Orleans, the first man hired to murder him in Florida, and then it’s time for the Expert: she’s interpreted by Tilda Swinton, a fancy gangster living in New York. The killer meets her in the elegant Waterfront Restaurant, where she’s enjoying her usual fine dining experience.

The Waterfront Restaurant really exists, but it’s not in New York: it’s the restaurant of the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. The Hotel Baker is a luxury hotel founded in 1928, and the river you see out of its restaurant is the Fox River. You can watch the Hotel Baker with the Waterfront restaurant in this video presentation from the structure: you’ll recognize it immediately. And here is the hotel’s official website, in case you want to make a reservation for your next vacation.

The Hotel Baker is a popular place for weddings and special occasions. However, the Waterfront Restaurant has been permanently closed: even on the hotel’s official website, the dining option is now offered by the ROX City Grill. You can find it here, including the official menu: still a great option if you plan to pay a visit for your upcoming trip.

For the movie The Killer, therefore, David Fincher chose a fascinating actual location in Illinois. The dining experience we see in the film is no longer accessible, as the Waterfront restaurant is no longer open for clients, but if you want to walk in the same places where Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton were in the plot, now you know where to go.

Discover other movies and TV shows explained on Auralcrave