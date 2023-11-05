The Beatles, Now and Then: the lyrics, meaning & beauty

I listen to the new Beatles song on Tidal to fully appreciate the production work in Dolby Atmos. Now and Then, the “final” song by the Beatles, with lyrics and a meaning that speak of love. Missing your loved one, wanting them, their presence.

The song starts, and I almost start crying with my cell phone in my hand because, on the other side, John Lennon’s voice sings words of love; the music is poignant, and McCartney’s arrangement emphasizes the emotionality. Loving this immense artist, I had no doubt he would come out with a new jewel. On the other hand, none of this would exist if Paul McCartney hadn’t remained, because Paul has always been Paul. When John Lennon said “I’m leaving the Beatles,” there, Paul was about to say “We should start concerts again, do them in smaller places, do a club tour” and instead he said “Me too” and got depressed for months and years, while maintaining a secret tenacity that continues to this day.

You can read in his shining eyes the love towards his traveling companions and towards what has been and always will be the Beatles legend. As I write, the rain is pounding, and the wind is screaming through the trees. The most beautiful thing about this song, ultimately, is that it exists, after all this time, after all the sea crossed, after the silence, the illness of those you love, the loss, the reinvented life, the pandemics, the solitudes and gratitude.

And now and then

If we must start again

Well, we will know for sure

That I will love you

The chorus says it all. We often love in the wrong way; we fail in the tension of balance, in the temptation to possess, and in fear of abandonment, but ultimately, it is only about having the certainty that there is someone to love us, to hold our hand when the moment comes, one last time. In between, there is life, an ocean of attempts, joys, failures, and exaltation.

Many criticized the release of this song. However, it was an exciting surprise for me because it plays ‘The Beatles’ and simultaneously puts aside many of today’s ballads due to its incredible modernity. And then there is all the poetry and commitment of a man who still wants to live a dream that smells of childhood, growth, illusions and pain, laughter and friendship.

Now and then

I miss you

Oh, now and then

I want you to be there for me

More than a marketing operation, as many have labeled the release, I see in it the poignant melancholy of those who leaf through a photo album to travel through memories that they fear will dissolve, certainly not towards the public or towards history where the myth Beatles is firmly in place, but in his own mind. And this is the true meaning behind the lyrics of Now and Then: who hasn’t felt terrified of losing the memory of a missing loved one, of feeling that cold shiver in the blood that the fear of forgetting generates? Not understanding this means having little empathy.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

Now and Then: the complete lyrics and the official video

The Beatles - Now And Then (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if I make it through

It’s all because of you

And now and then

If we must start again

Well, we will know for sure

That I will love you

Now and then

I miss you

Oh, now and then

I want you to be there for me

Always to return to me

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if you go away

I know you’ll never stay

Now and then

I miss you

Oh, now and then

I want you to be there for me

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if I make it through

It’s all because of you