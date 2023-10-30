“The Derrick Henry of 5G networks.” And just like that, Verizon managed to state a concept that will stay stuck in our minds for a long time, promoting their services while celebrating the glory of one of the most beloved football players in the NFL. The new Verizon commercial was released in October 2023, and people are loving it for many reasons.

Derrick Henry stars in the Verizon 5G commercial

Yes, Derrick Henry is the football player in the 2023 Verizon 5G commercial. He promotes the efficiency of the Verizon 5G network with a couple of travelers in an airport. The couple is having some signal issues, and Derrick enters the scene, explaining the power and reliability of Verizon’s network. And that’s where the girl has an insight: “So it’s like the Derrick Henry of 5G networks.” Henry’s reaction to that statement is memorable: he runs out of the airport, breaking a brick wall. Twice, actually, because he has to return and collect the phone he forgot.

The Derrick Henry of 5G Networks Watch this video on YouTube.

Derrick Henry is a football player who started his official career in 2013. Since 2016, he plays as running back for the Tennessee Titans. He was known for his impressive size, speed, and powerful running style, making him one of the most dominant running backs in the league. Throughout his NFL career, Henry has achieved numerous accolades, including Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. He is known for his ability to break tackles and his exceptional rushing performances. In 2019 and 2020, he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, earning him the NFL rushing title.

He’s definitely “King Henry,” as the press nicknamed him some years ago, and he brings strength and energy in the new Verizon commercial. We imagine the scene: we are walking peacefully towards the security check, our phone seems not to be working, and from that breach in the wall, our football idol comes to rescue us. It’s that typical, perfect setting that makes a commercial so absurd and beautiful.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave