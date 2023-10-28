John Travolta is Santa in the 2023 Capital One commercial

When something works, you don’t need to change it, and that works on so many different levels. Capital One used this principle for the 2023 Holiday commercial campaign, calling again John Travolta to play Santa Claus as they did already in the recent past. But not only: this time, the commercial reenacts his iconic role in Saturday Night Fever, with the American actor dancing again on the notes of Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees. Why? Because, well, it already worked in the past. Let’s see what happened.

John Travolta returns as Santa Claus in the 2023 Capital One commercial

John Travolta is the protagonist of the 2023 Capital One commercial “Holyday Night Fever,” interpreting a happy Santa Claus shopping and dancing. The spot represents a reinterpretation of his iconic movie Saturday Night Fever, and the song in the background is the theme song of the original film, Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees. In case you forgot, you can watch Saturday Night Fever‘s opening scene here on Youtube.

The movie Saturday Night Fever was released in 1977, with John Travolta as Tony Manero, a young man from Brooklyn who spends his weekends dancing at a local discotheque, where he is admired for his impressive dance moves. The movie soundtrack was created by the Bee Gees and includes hits like Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, and Night Fever. It was a film that received critical acclaim for its portrayal of the disco subculture, as well as Travolta’s charismatic performance: a commercial success that played a significant role in popularizing disco music worldwide and contributed to John Travolta’s rise to stardom. And the impact of Saturday Night Fever extended beyond the film itself, influencing fashion, music, and dance trends: the 2023 Capital one commercial is only the last example of its influence in the entertainment world.

John Travolta’s interpretation of Santa Claus for the holiday season is a classic too: the American actor has already been Santa in 2020, collaborating with Samuel Jackson in this ad. That spot was already showing how life was switching to being remote, using technology to stay home, so the 2023 commercial wanted to mark the “social” version of that idea officially.

It’s a nice return, bringing back the pleasant memory of Saturday Night Fever, the dance move we remember John Travolta for and a nice idea we already saw in a Capital One commercial. It’s Christmas again, and we are happy for it.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave