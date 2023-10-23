The way people react to the world of advertising can often be surprising. You notice it already from the social network: we can imagine the American audience standing up all together in front of the new viral commercial of the moment, shouting, “I know that song!” It must have happened again in 2023, with the latest Uber Eats commercial released for the NFL season and a song by DaByaBya many recognized instantly. Let’s discover what happened.

You can watch the 2023 Uber Eats NFL commercial here on iSpot.tv.

What’s the song in the 2023 Uber Eats NFL commercial?

The song featured in the 2023 Uber Eats NFL commercial with the knight on the washing machine is Light Bulb by DaByaBya. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

DaByaBya is an Internet personality and a rapper based in Louisiana, United States. He started getting popular only recently, and Light Bulb is his most famous song so far: it was released the year before and has collected over 300K views since then. His fan base is quite passionate: when the new Uber Eats NFL commercial hit the TV, Twitter exploded with comments from his fans expressing satisfaction that DaByaBya finally reached such a big audience.

The idea behind the commercial is easy: with Uber Eats, you can get pretty much anything, any time you want. Well, “almost” everything. If you need a new light, lightbulbs can be delivered to your address pretty quickly, but if you misspell and ask for a knight… you must work with the imagination because you won’t see a new knight on your washing machine. Unless you are watching the latest Uber Eats NFL commercial on TV, of course.

Uber Eats managed to produce a commercial with a compelling idea and give visibility to an underground song and artist that deserved more attention: is it time for DaByaBya to sign for a major label?

