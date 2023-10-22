​Beabadoobee & Laufey, A Night to Remember: lyrics & meaning

Since Beabadoobee and Laufey presented it on TikTok, A Night to Remember has become increasingly popular on the social network. The song represents a sweet encounter between a man and a woman in love with each other, sharing intimacy and surprising feelings. The lyrics are symbolic and poetic, and people want to explore their meaning. Let’s do it together.
You can find the song’s full lyrics and the official streaming at the end of this article.
Beabadoobee & Laufey, A Night to Remember: the lyrics & meaning
A Night to Remember is a song about a romantic encounter between a man and a woman who feel they’ve always known each other: in the lyrics, Filipino-English singer Beabadoobee and Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey sing their emotions to each other, describing their surprising feelings.
As humans, we always long for intense relationships and encounters, and that’s one of the reasons that made the song A Night to Remember so popular. Over a sweet, jazzy melody, the two artists describe the moment they saw each other for the first time, feeling they had known each other for ages.
Swore I’d seen you before
Watched you walk through the door
Somethin’ in your eye
Reminded me of somebody I used to know
The two protagonists also share a moment of intimacy, celebrating their natural connection. And that instant together confirms the initial sensation. We perfectly understand why we immediately loved the song: it’s not just its soft atmosphere but also the unique description of a special romantic moment. Feeling you have always known the other person makes you feel you belong. The familiarity of the situation gives you the sensation that that moment has always waited for you.
Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night to remember
However, something happens in the second part of the song. One walks away, and the other asks them to stay. But after that night, they have already become “someone they’ve seen before,” and suddenly, the feeling of being known assumes a sad meaning: things will go as they already went in our past. It’s already time to move on.
Then I walked away
You asked me to stay
Know you’re thinkin’ of what could’ve been
But you’ve become someone I’ve seen before
That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics in A Night To Remember: I just met you, but I feel I’ve always belonged to you. We spent a short, intense moment together, and now it already feels like it’s time to say goodbye. The poetic description of a fleeting romantic moment.
Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave
The official streaming and the complete lyrics
Swore I’d seen you before
Watched you walk through the door
Somethin’ in your eye
Reminded me of somebody I used to know
You touched my back
I took your hand
Somethin’ from your touch felt shockingly familiar
And I swore I’d seen you before
Oh, I swore I’d seen you before
Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night to remember
Then I walked away
You asked me to stay
Know you’re thinkin’ of what could’ve been
But you’ve become someone I’ve seen before
I swore I’d seen you before
Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night, enchanting night
To remember