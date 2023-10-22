​Beabadoobee & Laufey, A Night to Remember: lyrics & meaning

Since Beabadoobee and Laufey presented it on TikTok, A Night to Remember has become increasingly popular on the social network. The song represents a sweet encounter between a man and a woman in love with each other, sharing intimacy and surprising feelings. The lyrics are symbolic and poetic, and people want to explore their meaning. Let’s do it together.

You can find the song’s full lyrics and the official streaming at the end of this article.

​Beabadoobee & Laufey, A Night to Remember: the lyrics & meaning

A Night to Remember is a song about a romantic encounter between a man and a woman who feel they’ve always known each other: in the lyrics, Filipino-English singer Beabadoobee and Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey sing their emotions to each other, describing their surprising feelings.

As humans, we always long for intense relationships and encounters, and that’s one of the reasons that made the song A Night to Remember so popular. Over a sweet, jazzy melody, the two artists describe the moment they saw each other for the first time, feeling they had known each other for ages.

Swore I’d seen you before

Watched you walk through the door

Somethin’ in your eye

Reminded me of somebody I used to know

The two protagonists also share a moment of intimacy, celebrating their natural connection. And that instant together confirms the initial sensation. We perfectly understand why we immediately loved the song: it’s not just its soft atmosphere but also the unique description of a special romantic moment. Feeling you have always known the other person makes you feel you belong. The familiarity of the situation gives you the sensation that that moment has always waited for you.

Underneath the sheets

You enchanted me

And whispered sweet nothings in my ear

I shivered beneath you

All wrapped up in embers

It was a night to remember

However, something happens in the second part of the song. One walks away, and the other asks them to stay. But after that night, they have already become “someone they’ve seen before,” and suddenly, the feeling of being known assumes a sad meaning: things will go as they already went in our past. It’s already time to move on.

Then I walked away

You asked me to stay

Know you’re thinkin’ of what could’ve been

But you’ve become someone I’ve seen before

That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics in A Night To Remember: I just met you, but I feel I’ve always belonged to you. We spent a short, intense moment together, and now it already feels like it’s time to say goodbye. The poetic description of a fleeting romantic moment.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official streaming and the complete lyrics

beabadoobee x Laufey - A Night To Remember (Official Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Swore I’d seen you before

Watched you walk through the door

Somethin’ in your eye

Reminded me of somebody I used to know

You touched my back

I took your hand

Somethin’ from your touch felt shockingly familiar

And I swore I’d seen you before

Oh, I swore I’d seen you before

Underneath the sheets

You enchanted me

And whispered sweet nothings in my ear

I shivered beneath you

All wrapped up in embers

It was a night to remember

Then I walked away

You asked me to stay

Know you’re thinkin’ of what could’ve been

But you’ve become someone I’ve seen before

I swore I’d seen you before

Underneath the sheets

You enchanted me

And whispered sweet nothings in my ear

I shivered beneath you

All wrapped up in embers

It was a night, enchanting night

To remember