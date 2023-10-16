Goosebumps: who is Harold Biddle & what happened with Slappy?

Over the years, Goosebumps has represented one of the most prolific franchises for those who love horror & teenage stories, both for the book industry and the productions on screen. There were huge expectations about the TV series produced in 2023 for Disney+ and Hulu, and the plot has definitely satisfied fans’ hunger for new inputs. The show spins around the mystery of Harold Biddle, a teenager who died years before. While the show goes on, the questions keep arising: who is Harold Biddle? Is he present in Goosebumps books? What happened to him, and why is he looking for Slappy? In this article, we will collect the information you need to better understand the series without spoiling the pleasure of viewing it with your own eyes.

You can watch the official trailer for the 2023 TV series Goosebumps here on Youtube.

Goosebumps (2023): who is Harold Biddle & what happened with Slappy?

The 2023 TV series Goosebumps, produced for Disney+ and Hulu, is the new transposition of the children’s book series by R. L. Stine. It comes after the iconic 90s TV series aired between 1995 and 1998, two Goosebumps movies released in 2015 and 2018. and the 90s movie franchise Night of the Living Dummy.

The 2023 series Goosebumps is mainly based on five books from R. L. Stine’s book series: Say Cheese and Die (1992), Night of the Living Dummy (1993), The Haunted Mask (1993), Go Eat Worms (1994), and The Cuckoo Clock of Doom (1995). Six TV series episodes are titled after the books above, making the connection explicit.

The Hulu/Disney+ series is founded on the mysterious death of Harold Biddle, a teenager who died in a fire years before the timeline presented in the show: Biddle’s ghost comes back as a ghost and is looking for Slappy, the famous villain of the franchise. Every episode reveals some new details about what happened to Harold Biddle: the fire that killed him in his house resulted from a prank his friends made, and that’s why all the mothers in the present have a secret they don’t want to discuss. As we discover in Episode 5, they were partially responsible for Harold Biddle’s death and never revealed what happened to avoid trouble.

What’s the complete story, though? What really happened to Harold Biddle years ago, and why is he obsessively looking for Slappy? It’s crucial to notice that Harold Biddle is not present in the book series: the backstory presented in the 2023 TV series shows him in his basement, with the haunted camera, the mysterious mask, and his passion for worms, but each of those elements come from different books in R. L. Stine’s series. Harold Biddle is the character introduced by the 2023 series creators to connect different books from the series in a unique story.

Therefore, the answer about who Harold Biddle is in Goosebumps and what happened between him and Slappy must come from the TV series, as the teenager is not a character in the books. The mystery will be progressively revealed in the series episodes: we know he died in the fire, and his friends were present when the fire started. They are all adults now, and their children are trying to discover the truth. Meanwhile, the parents have a secret that must stay untold.

In Goosebumps episode 5, we see Biddle’s friends leaving his house with a case. The teenagers in the present don’t know yet what was in the case, but it seems clear to the viewers: the case contained Slappy, the well-known dummy already protagonist of the 90s movies. What we don’t know at that moment is the relationship between Harold Biddle and Slappy, and that has become the main topic for fan theories on the Internet. Is Harold Biddle looking for Slappy because he wants to bring him to life as part of his evil plan? Or does Biddle wish to take revenge on Slappy after the dummy played some role in his death?

The relationship between Harold Biddle and Slappy in Goosebumps 2023 is surely obsessive. Biddle’s ghost has even possessed the new English teacher, Mr. Bratt, with the sole purpose of finding Slappy. It’s evident that Slappy was hidden by the kids’ parents years before (“Nora has him,” says Mr. Bratt to Biddle’s image reflected on the glass in Episode 4). What’s not clear is the type of relationship between Harold Biddle and Slappy years before: did Slappy get along with Harold, or did his evil plans actively lead to Harold’s death?

We will discover more in the second half of the 2023 TV series and analyze every detail in this article, episode after episode. Stay tuned.

