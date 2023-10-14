The album released by Bad Bunny in October 2023, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, triggered a massive buzz on social media. It’s his fifth album, a summary of the fantastic moment he’s living in his musical career, and the lines he presented for the album’s introduction showed the meaning behind his music today. Monaco is the first single dropped, with an official video starring Al Pacino and the lyrics containing a specific message. In this article, we will analyze the song’s lines in English and understand the concepts behind them.
You can watch the official video for Bad Bunny’s Monaco and find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.
Bad Bunny, Monaco: the English lyrics & meaning
In the Monaco lyrics, Bad Bunny explains how famous he is and how all others look irrelevant after him. It’s a song about his status as one of the biggest stars of today’s music industry. Indeed, in the official video, we see him entering a restaurant, and Al Pacino, one of the most important living actors today, recognizes him and invites him to his table. Pacino exchanges some friendly words with Bad Bunny, acknowledging that “he’s doing great.”
It’s a clear image showing the incredible fame Bad Bunny developed in those years. “Monaco“, the song’s title, is a reference to another recent example that proved his social status: in May 2023, he was at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, and the magazines published several photos of him with Red Bull Racing driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. That’s what the chorus refers to:
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast
You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo
The sign of money, that’s my new zodiac
I light a cigar, the family is in Monaco
Pablo, the name mentioned in the lines above, is the famous drug lord Pablo Escobar, representing another metaphor for Bad Bunny’s status: he’s such a bad boy that he would even gather respect from one of the biggest criminals ever. His presence in Monaco, notably a prosperous location in Europe where many VIPs have their holiday residences, symbolizes the social prestige he gained through his career.
The recurrent meaning of Monaco lyrics is about the fact that all others look so small next to him. As one line clearly explains, it’s like scoring a goal after Messi or Maradona. Bad Bunny is the number one artist in Latin American music, so he compares himself to famous names from different contexts, real or fictional: Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa, Don Vito Corleone, and John Lennon are just a few names dropped in the song, symbols of a level of fame comparable to his status today.
Whatever you do, I’m not impressed
It’s like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona
And another proof of his prestige is the experiences he’s able to enjoy in life: he can drive a real F1 car, he can meet LeBron James or Leonardo DiCaprio, he can see Sofia Vergara in person. It’s the kind of things all ordinary people dream about, and his money allows him to try them all. With Monaco, Bad Bunny wants his haters and rivals in the music world to know he’s so rich he can afford all that without a problem.
Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person
Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person
Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with DiCaprio
They asked me: “How did it go in the stadiums?”
Talking about the family and millionaire themes
That’s the real meaning of Monaco and its lyrics: I’m incredibly rich and famous now, and no other artist compares to me. The image of Al Pacino talking to him as a peer is the perfect representation of this concept, and Monaco represents the kind of place in the world that fits his fame nowadays.
The complete lyrics and the official video
Tell me, tell me
This is what you wanted
I’m classy, this is gallery trap
You’re a poser, “The Kid” rookie, trash
I’m a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa, Rocky Maivia
I have the route, I have the way, yes
I have the way
Night expenses, I bill all day
So much money, that
That I like it when they flatter me, that’s why I deal with all these harpies
You don’t know what it’s like to be at sea with two hundred leathers
Having the flight attendant s–k you off in the sky
What it’s like to throw five hundred thousand at the brothel
That’s why I don’t care about your opinion
That’s why you’re 101 in the top 100, and I’m first
You’re not rappers anymore, now you’re podcasters
More than you’re earning, my
Barber
f–king and traveling around the world
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast
You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo
The sign of money, that’s my new zodiac
I light a cigar, the family is in Monaco
(from Charles Aznavour’s Hier encore)
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time
Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person
Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person
Whatever you do, I’m not impressed
It’s like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona
Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood
Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with DiCaprio
They asked me: “How did it go in the stadiums?”
Talking about the family and millionaire themes
Say it, multimillionaire, say it, billionaire
It’s been a while since, ballsless, I’ve been on the radio
I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio
Oh, dear diary
Today I got paid, got nominated for the Grammys
They criticized me again and I didn’t care about any of them
I’m still calm, doing my thing
Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon
When I die, I’m gonna leave them with nothing
To all my ladies, the butts and the breast
And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes
Why? So they crash
He, so they kill themselves
Red or white, matt black, what you want?
Rest in peace, I’m still on the yacht
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast
You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry
They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo
If they don’t see money, that’s my new zodiac
I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco
(from Charles Aznavour’s Hier encore)
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time