The album released by Bad Bunny in October 2023, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, triggered a massive buzz on social media. It’s his fifth album, a summary of the fantastic moment he’s living in his musical career, and the lines he presented for the album’s introduction showed the meaning behind his music today. Monaco is the first single dropped, with an official video starring Al Pacino and the lyrics containing a specific message. In this article, we will analyze the song’s lines in English and understand the concepts behind them.

You can watch the official video for Bad Bunny’s Monaco and find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.

Bad Bunny, Monaco: the English lyrics & meaning

In the Monaco lyrics, Bad Bunny explains how famous he is and how all others look irrelevant after him. It’s a song about his status as one of the biggest stars of today’s music industry. Indeed, in the official video, we see him entering a restaurant, and Al Pacino, one of the most important living actors today, recognizes him and invites him to his table. Pacino exchanges some friendly words with Bad Bunny, acknowledging that “he’s doing great.”

It’s a clear image showing the incredible fame Bad Bunny developed in those years. “Monaco“, the song’s title, is a reference to another recent example that proved his social status: in May 2023, he was at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, and the magazines published several photos of him with Red Bull Racing driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. That’s what the chorus refers to:

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast

You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo

The sign of money, that’s my new zodiac

I light a cigar, the family is in Monaco

Pablo, the name mentioned in the lines above, is the famous drug lord Pablo Escobar, representing another metaphor for Bad Bunny’s status: he’s such a bad boy that he would even gather respect from one of the biggest criminals ever. His presence in Monaco, notably a prosperous location in Europe where many VIPs have their holiday residences, symbolizes the social prestige he gained through his career.

The recurrent meaning of Monaco lyrics is about the fact that all others look so small next to him. As one line clearly explains, it’s like scoring a goal after Messi or Maradona. Bad Bunny is the number one artist in Latin American music, so he compares himself to famous names from different contexts, real or fictional: Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa, Don Vito Corleone, and John Lennon are just a few names dropped in the song, symbols of a level of fame comparable to his status today.

Whatever you do, I’m not impressed

It’s like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona

And another proof of his prestige is the experiences he’s able to enjoy in life: he can drive a real F1 car, he can meet LeBron James or Leonardo DiCaprio, he can see Sofia Vergara in person. It’s the kind of things all ordinary people dream about, and his money allows him to try them all. With Monaco, Bad Bunny wants his haters and rivals in the music world to know he’s so rich he can afford all that without a problem.

Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person

Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person

Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with DiCaprio

They asked me: “How did it go in the stadiums?”

Talking about the family and millionaire themes

That’s the real meaning of Monaco and its lyrics: I’m incredibly rich and famous now, and no other artist compares to me. The image of Al Pacino talking to him as a peer is the perfect representation of this concept, and Monaco represents the kind of place in the world that fits his fame nowadays.

The complete lyrics and the official video

BAD BUNNY - MONACO (Official Video) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana Watch this video on YouTube.

Tell me, tell me

This is what you wanted

I’m classy, this is gallery trap

You’re a poser, “The Kid” rookie, trash

I’m a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa, Rocky Maivia

I have the route, I have the way, yes

I have the way

Night expenses, I bill all day

So much money, that

That I like it when they flatter me, that’s why I deal with all these harpies

You don’t know what it’s like to be at sea with two hundred leathers

Having the flight attendant s–k you off in the sky

What it’s like to throw five hundred thousand at the brothel

That’s why I don’t care about your opinion

That’s why you’re 101 in the top 100, and I’m first

You’re not rappers anymore, now you’re podcasters

More than you’re earning, my

Barber

f–king and traveling around the world

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast

You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo

The sign of money, that’s my new zodiac

I light a cigar, the family is in Monaco



(from Charles Aznavour’s Hier encore)

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time

Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person

Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person

Whatever you do, I’m not impressed

It’s like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona

Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood

Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with DiCaprio

They asked me: “How did it go in the stadiums?”

Talking about the family and millionaire themes

Say it, multimillionaire, say it, billionaire

It’s been a while since, ballsless, I’ve been on the radio

I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio

Oh, dear diary

Today I got paid, got nominated for the Grammys

They criticized me again and I didn’t care about any of them

I’m still calm, doing my thing

Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon

When I die, I’m gonna leave them with nothing

To all my ladies, the butts and the breast

And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes

Why? So they crash

He, so they kill themselves

Red or white, matt black, what you want?

Rest in peace, I’m still on the yacht

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast

You’re talking s–t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry

They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo

If they don’t see money, that’s my new zodiac

I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco

(from Charles Aznavour’s Hier encore)

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time