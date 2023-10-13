With Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny is back with a new studio album, the fifth record of his career. And obviously, it’s one of those events that put the whole music world upside down: 22 new tracks expressing everything in his mind right now, with an introduction song, Nadie Sabe, that contains a long, intense monologue. If you want to understand how the rapper feels in this moment of his life, you need to know what he says when the album begins: here you’ll find the English translation of the complete lyrics and the meaning fully explained.

You will find the complete English lyrics and the song streaming at the end of this article. The album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is in full streaming on Spotify.

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe: English lyrics & meaning explained

In Nadie Sabe, the introduction track of Bad Bunny’s fifth album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, the rapper summarizes his life and feeling at this moment of his career: the lyrics explain how he is one of the biggest stars in today’s music industry, and what led him to this point.

Nadie Sabe is Spanish for “nobody knows” and recalls the album title, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, “Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.” It’s part of Bad Bunny’s philosophy and lifestyle: making the best out of the current moment, riding fame and money until they last, because today is the only day that matters. This is reflected in the lines below:

It is not saying “I am the best”, you have to prove it

It’s not making money, my love, it’s multiplying it

Don’t call me, I’m racing a motorcycle in Monte Carlo

Because money was made to spend it, yes

And the black card does not give decline

The song covers many aspects of Bad Bunny’s current life. The Puerto Rican rapper is aware of being a number one and knows how many haters are out there, wishing him to fail and lose everything. In the lyrics of Nadie Sabe, he tries to show his human side: even if he’s rich and famous, he’s still a human being, with authentic emotions that need to be respected.

But nobody knows, no, what it feels like, hey

Feeling alone with a hundred thousand people in front

Let all the people talk about you

Without knowing a thing, without knowing you

And they even wish you death

But not me, I wish you good luck, yes, aha

Hey, people have to stop being so stupid and thinking

Who know the lives of famous people

Wow, so many podcasts, so many slimy ones

Today I woke up hating ‘like Laura Bozzo

With the desire to shoot someone on a track

From this point of view, Bad Bunny is grateful for everything he achieved in life. He doesn’t focus on haters, but just the contrary: he appreciates the constant presence of his fans, the only ones he lives and writes music for. He knows he’s not perfect, but he’s undoubtedly unique. Like Mona Lisa or The Last Supper.

I’m no longer at my peak, now I’m at my prime

That’s why they’re praying that I crash, Ayrton Senna

I am a work of art, Mona Lisa, Last Supper

The lyrics of Nadie Sabe end with the awareness of what Bad Bunny is: an artist who follows his instinct, being who he is and doing what he does best. Being honest with himself is the best way to generate truth and authenticity, and his career proves this pays off.

I know I’m not perfect, and I don’t want to be either.

I like being the way I am, sometimes good, sometimes bad

And from now on, all the decisions in my life will be made thinking of me and only me because in the end I will never be able to please everyone.

Someone will always love you and someone will always hate you.

Understanding the meaning of Nadie Sabe lyrics, you know how to interpret the other songs in Bad Bunny’s fifth album: this is what I am, at the peak of my career, an artist grateful for what he achieved, who keeps following his nature. Haters come and go, so no need to focus on them. The music speaks for itself, and that’s the only thing that matters.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The English lyrics and the song streaming

Below are the full English lyrics and the song streaming for Nadie Sabe.

BAD BUNNY - NADIE SABE (Visualizer) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana Watch this video on YouTube.

Hey

They say the world is going to end, I hope it’s soon

Sometimes I pitch and play dumb

Who the hell said that I want to be an example?

Everything good I do, I do it because I feel it

And he’s a bastard, wow, I’m on my way to thirty

Rolex and AP I don’t know why

If time passes and I don’t even realize

Being a kid while you comment

But nobody knows, no, what it feels like, hey

Feeling alone with a hundred thousand people in front

Let all the people talk about you

Without knowing a thing, without knowing you

And they even wish you death

But not me, I wish you good luck, yes, aha

Hey, people have to stop being so stupid and thinking

Who know the lives of famous people

Wow, so many podcasts, so many slimy ones

Today I woke up hating ‘like Laura Bozzo

With the desire to shoot someone on a track

I haven’t seen my therapist in a while.

Maybe that’s why I have a cross-eyed mind.

This album is not to be touched, not even a billion views

It’s so my real fans are happy

Although inside I don’t feel 100%

It’s so that they cancel me and hate me

Raise your hand if you want to go to one of my concerts

I sold the Bugatti because I felt it was slow, and

Because mine don’t fit in a seat

I knocked it out of the park on the first try.

You’re wrong if you think I’m in my moment

That hasn’t arrived, too much focus

You don’t know Bad Bunny, you’ve only portrayed yourself, hey

I’m the winning horse, I’m ahead by twenty lengths’

Hey Hey

And without saying my name you know my voice

Tell me who was better than me, I forgot

Since I’ve been here I’m proud to be the one

The one who never took off, well he never lost

Don’t blame me, blame God

Yes, he was the one who gave me the gift

To make it easy, heh, to make it look very easy, hey

And it’s true, I’m not a trapper, nor a reggaeton player.

I am the biggest star in the whole world

Everyone wants to be number one, I don’t understand the effort

If you want I’ll give it to you, bastard, I don’t even want it

I have lost love, I have lost money

For my best flaw: being very sincere

But I don’t lose faith or the desire to kill him.’

It’s not saying you’re real, it’s showing it

It is not saying “I am the best”, you have to prove it

It’s not making money, my love, it’s multiplying it

Don’t call me, I’m racing a motorcycle in Monte Carlo

Because money was made to spend it, yes

And the black card does not give decline

Everyone writes to you, you’ve always been AI

If we talk on WhatsApp ‘I will improve them’ old time

We take you out of the group chat, we leave you offline

I take advantage of my time making history and you make storytime, heh

I’m no longer at my peak, now I’m at my prime

That’s why they’re praying that I crash, Ayrton Senna

I am a work of art, Mona Lisa, Last Supper

‘It’s going to give you diabetes’

If Sugar is on the hill, you get off in the ninth

I impress myself, like Randy Arozarena

Bad Bunny is out, put your albums in quarantine

Sounding in all ‘lao’, we hijack’ the antennas’

I’m from the Caribbean, being a bastard runs through my veins.’

Arroyo 2004 in Atena’

The heat is burning

I owe my flow to Dio’ and Tego Calde

Wow, I really fucked in the Vander suite

I think I’ve matured, I hope it’s not too late

Don’t demand of me, Bad Bunny is not the mayor

Don’t give me your number, I’ll never call you

Stop comparing, you know that I am apart

Enjoy and now, everyone did their part, yes

I am not Daddy Yankee, I am not Don Omar

I am Bad Bunny, mamabicho, I am not normal

There are many people wishing me to go badly.

Sadly, those people have to suck

You’re not my real fan, that’s why I threw my cell phone at you

I will love the real ones forever

Let all the bastards who want to talk speak

He who doesn’t know the story always wants to tell it

I end them with the “L”, with the “R” they sound bad

Without a damn, fame has me, I’ll never change

I can move from PR

But PR will never change my soul

I know I’m not perfect, and I don’t want to be either.

I like being the way I am, sometimes good, sometimes bad

And from now on, all the decisions in my life will be made thinking of me and only me because in the end I will never be able to please everyone.

Someone will always love you and someone will always hate you.

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow

What’s going to happen tomorrow

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow

What’s going to happen tomorrow

That’s why I do it today, oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh (Oh-oh, oh, oh)