Since it came out in September 2023, Strangers has become a true sensation worldwide. Bringing back the fantastic sound of classic drum ‘n’ bass, Kenya Grace broke through the music world with a song everybody loved. And it’s not only about its rhythm and sound: the lyrics are fascinating, exploring relationships from her unique point of view. Let’s discover the song’s meaning: you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

Kenya Grace, Strangers: the song lyrics & meaning

Strangers is a song about how modern dating always goes in the same, sad way: in the lyrics, Kenya Grace reflects on the superficial nature of the dating phase, where everybody expects things to go in a specific way, leaving no space for intensity and genuine emotions.

Kenya Grace is fictionally talking to a guy she dated in the past. He is the symbol of how the dating experience always follows the same scheme: they hang out, they discover more about each other, they kiss, and they get intimate, but then, somehow, the progression stops. And for some reason, he will stop talking to her, and they will become strangers again. The whole cycle is explained in the four lines of the chorus:

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

It is a sad perspective in modern dating. The singer wishes there was more intensity when you start dating someone. The purpose of dating is to open the possibility of meeting someone who can become a stable presence in our lives. But the truth is that most of the young guys out there consider dating an experience done for fun: spending time with someone, getting close, but with no intention of a stable relationship. It’s casual dating, and Kenya Grace is right: it always follows the same pattern.

It always ends the same

When it was me and you

But every time I meet somebody new

It’s like déjà vu (Déjà vu)

The emotional contribution of Kenya Grace is how a girl feels in front of all this. It’s not just sadness: knowing things always go the same makes you feel exposed and vulnerable. You are showing yourself with your emotions, your hopes, your aspirations. But you will crash against a wall of indifference: the other person won’t get in contact with your authenticity, and you’ll feel used. You are unique, but you’ll become one of the many girls who dated someone for a short time, without the evolution you hoped for.

It’s something that I hate

How everyone’s disposable

Every time I date somebody new

I feel vulnerable (Vulnerable)

That it’ll never change

And it will just stay like this

That’s the meaning of the lyrics in Strangers: I hate how dating always goes the same, getting to know someone and then becoming strangers again; it’s sad and makes me feel like I’m no different than every other girl in the world. An honest perspective on modernity and relationships, hoping that someone different will come for us one day.

The complete lyrics and the official video

Below are the complete lyrics and the official video for Kenya Grace’s Strangers.

It always ends the same

When it was me and you

But every time I meet somebody new

It’s like déjà vu (Déjà vu)

I swear they sound the same

It’s like they know my skin

Every word they say sounds just like him

And it goes like this

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

It’s something that I hate

How everyone’s disposable

Every time I date somebody new

I feel vulnerable (Vulnerable)

That it’ll never change

And it will just stay like this

Never endin’ datin’, breakin’ up

And it goes like this

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It always ends the same

When it was me and you

But every time I meet somebody new

It’s like déjà vu (It’s like déjà vu)

And when we spoke for months

Well, did you ever mean it? (Did you ever mean it?)

How can we say that this is love

When it goes like this?

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)