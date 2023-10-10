It was Halloween 2022, time to release spooky songs and scary stories. Kids are out in the streets, looking for candies, and there is no reason to be scared if you wear a costume. But a mysterious rapper creates the sarcastic story of Big D Randy, a man dressed up like a grandma who targets little kids. And yes, as you can imagine, he doesn’t want candies. He wants “your booty.” The artist who gave birth to this story is DigBar, and the song lyrics are scary and hilarious. Let’s discover everything.

You can listen to DigBar’s Big D**k Randy and read the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

Who’s Big D Randy? The Halloween song lyrics by DigBar

Big D Randy (or Big D**k Randy, as in the full title) is a song released by underground rapper DigBar, and its lyrics are about a scary man called Randy, with a “Big D”: he’s out on Halloween night, dressed up like a grandma, targeting little boys. And he’s not interested in candies: he wants “his D” on your booty.

DigBar is a rapper who built his fame with his “gay raps,” songs where he sings about sexually explicit situations in a funny context. Before Big D Randy, one of his most famous songs was 3 Big Balls, you can listen to it here. He’s part of the modern trap trend, with dark tunes and sharp rhythms, but what makes him unique are definitely the song lyrics. Big D**k Randy is part of his 2022 EP Baroween.

In the lyrics of Big D Randy, a little boy comes back home and tells his mom he just survived the attack of the scary Big D**k Randy. In the song, it’s DigBar talking, pretending to be that little boy, and telling the story of when Big D Randy attacked him, “ripping off his booty.”

I remember one day, it was like 2012

It was big Randy, I could just tell

He took my booty and I couldn’t yell

I got to the house, mama said, “Where is yo’ a– and where is yo’ candy?”

And I said, “Mama, it was Big d–k Randy!”

“He came out of nowhere, On God he appeared

And then he ran off with my rear”

As DigBar explains in the song lyrics, he’s lucky to be alive because usually, Big D Randy ends up killing his victims. The boy warns everybody in the song: be careful, Halloween is coming again, and Big D**k Randy is out there, ready to attack you.

Aye, if he get you, you can not escape

So just be ready ’cause that booty’s gonna get raped

Randy’s takin’ everybody, he ain’t scared of nothin’

It’s Halloween so he’ll turn that booty to his pumpkin

He dresses up as granny, it’s a disguise

With this song, DigBar makes up a scary tale aimed at worrying kids and parents. As in the 80s movies, where serial killers and fictional monsters populated Halloween nights, now the boogieman is Big D Randy, a man who hides in the darkness, ready to rape you. You better stay home on Halloween night.

Randy, he is the one

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Big D Randy is a song that can become viral every Halloween for its funny and scary lyrics. Its official video has already collected more than 1M views in less than one year: we can confidently say it will get more and more popular as years go by.

You can follow DigBar on Youtube and Spotify.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics and the official streaming

On Halloween, there will be a n–a

You gone take his peen’

He’s big and black, he will take your candy

That n–a’s name is Big d–k Randy

Aye, Big, Big d–k Randy

He take booty not just candy

He dress up like he a granny

Then he be ready for n–as to walk off alone

He make sure they ain’t near no home

He sneak up and he let out a moan

He rip off your booty and then he is gone

I remember one day, it was like 2012

It was big Randy, I could just tell

He took my booty and I couldn’t yell

I got to the house, mama said, “Where is yo’ a– and where is yo’ candy?”

And I said, “Mama, it was Big d–k Randy!”

“He came out of nowhere, On God he appeared

And then he ran off with my rear”

“He took my whole booty and all of my candy

But you should be lucky that I’m even here”

“Randy’s the real deal, he usually finish the kill

I guess I got lucky”

“I don’t know how I made it out of there alive

Before that big n–a could f–k me”

Randy, he is the one

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Randy, he is the one

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Ahh, DigBar, bring that a– back here

No! Get away from me!

No, please stop!

Ahhhhhhhh!

Aye, if he get you, you can not escape

So just be ready ’cause that booty’s gonna get raped

Randy’s takin’ everybody, he ain’t scared of nothin’

It’s Halloween so he’ll turn that booty to his pumpkin

He dresses up as granny, it’s a disguise

Then he walks up on you and looks you dead in yo’ eyes

The n–as just be like “Hey”, “Wassup”, “How was your night”

Then he catch ’em off-guard when he start

f–kin’ they butt with his pipe

He do it so good, he do it so right

He takin’ the booties on Halloween night

And if yo’ cake end is tight, he’s gonna take it alright

So don’t even put up a fight

On Halloween, there will be a n–a

You gone take his peen’

He’s big and black, he will take your candy

That n–a’s name is Big d–k Randy

He’s big and black, he will take your candy

That n–a’s name is Big d–k Randy

Randy, he is the one

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Randy, he is the one

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Hide your daughters and hide your sons

Hide your daughters and hide your sons