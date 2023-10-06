Football player Desmond Howard in the Geico commercial

Geico Insurance is literally rocking the 2023 advertising world. Their marketing team released several memorable ads this year: starting with Will Arnett speaking with their gecko and passing through the famous airport commercial, it has been a remarkable sequence of successes. And for the end of the year, they even involved a famous former football player to explore the sports world. It’s Desmond Howard, making a good impression in the ad. Let’s discover what happened.

You can watch the 2023 Geico football commercial with Desmond Howard here on iSpot.tv.

Football player Desmond Howard in the 2023 Geico commercial

The football player starring in the 2023 Geico commercial is former wide receiver Desmond Howard. He was born on May 15, 1970, so he was 53 when the commercial aired on American TV.

Desmond Howard gained widespread recognition and fame for his remarkable performance in college football while playing for the University of Michigan. In 1991, he won the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

After his successful college career, Howard was selected by the Washington Redskins as the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He went on to play for several NFL teams, including the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, and Detroit Lions. His time with the Green Bay Packers was particularly memorable, as he played a key role in their victory in Super Bowl XXXI, where he was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Desmond Howard’s impact on the game extended beyond his skills as a receiver. He was renowned for his exceptional abilities as a kick returner, and he is considered one of the greatest return specialists in NFL history. After retiring from professional football in 2002, Desmond Howard transitioned into a successful career as a sports analyst and commentator.

In the Geico commercial, Desmond Howard funnily interacts with the gecko, looking at all the memorabilia collected in the room dedicated to his career as a football player. After all, he’s not new to the advertising world: he starred in multiple commercials in the last few years, including brands like AT&T and The Home Depot.

Once again, Geico nailed it with a new commercial that makes us laugh and a face that fits perfectly: Desmond Howard also has some acting skills, after all.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave