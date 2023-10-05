NewJeans x League of Legends, GODS: the lyrics & story

GODS is the sensational song released by NewJeans as the official anthem for the League of Legends 2023 World Championship anthem. Released in October, the track took over the Internet, triggering players’ and fans’ enthusiasm. There was curiosity about the result because NewJeans’ typical sound usually has a different energy. Still, given how viral the song went in the hours after its release, the goal was achieved. The lyrics meaning and the official video cover a fascinating true story of a Korean LOL player: let’s discover it.

You can watch the official video for NewJeans’ GODS, the League of Legends 2023 World Championship anthem, at the end of this article.

NewJeans x League of Legends, GODS: the lyrics, meaning & story

“This is the story of an unbreakable spirit and the unbending heart of a champion”: it’s the caption of the official video on Youtube, explaining how GODS lyrics refer to a Korean pro player on League of Legends whose team won the 2022 championship. His name is Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, and it’s explicitly mentioned in the song’s press release:

The 2023 Worlds music video follows the story of Korean pro player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, from his discovery of League of Legends in high school, to his run at Worlds 2022 alongside his team that overcame all odds to become World Champions.

It’s a fascinating story because Deft’s team, DRX, wasn’t considered among the favorites in the 2022 World championship: they were ranked fourth in Korea, and they had never beaten the teams in Korea’s first two places in that season). Nevertheless, they surprisingly became League of Legends’ 2022 world champions.

In an interview, Deft explained how being an underdog against all odds became the best motivation for their success:

When our team was considered an underdog, I felt rather comfortable… it was good to me that the pressure was reduced. It was fun to go up one by one as an underdog, if people think that we are the underdog, we are fine. Deft

That’s why GODS lyrics talk about an “underdog story.” The track also mentions a quote from Deft, who said: “The important thing is to have an unbreakable heart.” We find both references in the song’s lines:

I’m on my knees, pray for glory

Anyone read this underdog story?

I can’t lose myself again

Help me raise this heart

Heart, unbreakable

GODS is an epic, powerful song about being able to defeat everybody and reach the top of the world. Symbolically, who manages to do that is playing as a God: that’s the meaning of the song’s chorus.

Once you play God, once you play God

They’re gonna crumble one by one (Crumble one by one)

Then we gon’ ride right into the sun

Like it’s the day my kingdom come

NewJeans were mainly known for their melodic K-pop songs about love and relationships (we analyzed many of them in our pages, like Super Shy, Ditto, and Cookie). There was skepticism about their ability to produce a song that would fit the energy of a game like League of Legends. Still, the girl group managed to convince everybody: their voices represent the perfect soundtrack for a game that can produce amazing stories of courage and determination. And that’s the real meaning and the story behind the lyrics of GODS: even when nobody believes in you, you can still make your dream come true and beat everyone — playing as a God, climbing the ladder, exceeding all expectations.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics & the official video

GODS ft. NewJeans (뉴진스) (Official Music Video) | Worlds 2023 Anthem - League of Legends Watch this video on YouTube.

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

(Ayy) This is what you came for

Blood on the game ball

Everybody droppin’ like rainfall

(Uh) This is your moment

Eyes on the pulpit, kid

I think church just opened

And they’re singin’ your praises, la-la-la

Screamin’ your name out la-la-loud

One more step, you’re immortal now ’cause

Once you play God, once you play God

They’re gonna crumble one by one

Then we gon’ ride right into the sun

Like it’s the day my kingdom come

Baby, we’re

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Yeah, we’re

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

(Ayy) Welcome to the big show

Next on the ladder

Is it your name in the rafters?

Brief, brief, brief moment of silence

Bad girl woke up and chose violence

And they’re singin’ my praises, la-la-la

Screamin’ my name out la-la-loud

This is why we’re immortal now ’cause

Once you play God, once you play God

They’re gonna crumble one by one (Crumble one by one)

Then we gon’ ride right into the sun

Like it’s the day my kingdom come

Baby, we’re

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Yeah, we’re

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

I’m on my knees, pray for glory

Anyone read this underdog story?

I can’t lose myself again

Help me raise this heart

Heart, unbreakable

Once you play God, once you play God

They’re gonna crumble one by one (Crumble one by one)

Then we gon’ ride right into the sun

Like it’s the day my kingdom come

Once you play God, once you play God

They’re gonna crumble one by one

Then we gon’ ride right into the sun

Like it’s the day my kingdom come

Baby, we’re

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Yeah, we’re (Gods)

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Yeah, we’re (Gods)

Go-Go-Go-Go-Go-Gods

Once you play