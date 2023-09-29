It’s one of those collaborations able to make the world explode in every corner of its geography. Jungkook and Jack Harlow: two artists with a vast following expanding from two opposite locations of the globe. South Korea meets Southern USA in a catchy song that conquered the internet. The lyrics have a simple meaning, but some expressions from urban slang may need to be explained. Let’s analyze the song 3D: you will also find the official video and the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

Jungkook & Jack Harlow, 3D: the song lyrics & meaning

3D is a song about long-distance relationships. In the lyrics, Jungkook and Jack Harlow explain how they miss the reality dimension: they interact with this girl mainly on a screen, in two dimensions, and they obviously want it more real. 3D refers to the dimension they would have if they actually met.

A collaboration that spans from the USA to South Korea is the perfect excuse to talk about long-distance for the two artists. Jack Harlow makes it explicit at the end of 3D lyrics, when he says he would gladly invite his girl from South Korea to Kentucky, his birthplace in the United States, just to see what happens.

I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky

And you ain’t gotta guarantee me nothing I just wanna see if I get lucky

I just wanna meet you in the physical and see if you would touch me

The detailed aspects of a long-distance relationship are explained in many parts of the lyrics: 3D talks about interacting through a phone, playing on camera, flirting, and stimulating each other. This obviously feeds the desire, and that’s what Jungkook and Jack Harlow express in the song. They wish they could have the third dimension, make it real, and see how it would feel.

I can’t touch you through the phone

Or kiss you through the universe

But when there’s two dimensions

There’s only one I’m missin’

The song then becomes an invitation to dare. “If you are ready,” says the chorus, we can make it happen. We can physically meet and celebrate our connection. Without pressure, just freely seeing what happens.

So if you’re ready (So if you’re ready)

And if you’ll let me (And if you’ll let me)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D (Uh-uh)

In the lyrics of 3D, there are some expressions that not everybody knows, taken from urban slang. Let’s discover their meaning:

Champagne confetti: this refers to small pieces of colorful paper or other lightweight materials that are used to celebrate special occasions, particularly during events where champagne is served. They can come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, and are commonly used at weddings, New Year's Eve parties, birthdays, and other celebratory events. The term "champagne" in this context is used to denote a sense of luxury and celebration, as champagne is often associated with special occasions and festivities. The confetti themselves do not necessarily have any direct connection to actual champagne. You can find them even at Walmart. In the song, the expression explains how the protagonists would celebrate if they met in real life.

ABG / ABGs: This is taken from urban slang; Jack Harlow uses this term to indicate his Asian girls, who get pretty for him. According to Urban Dictionary, an ABG is "an Asian girl who's typically identified by tattoos, revealing clothing, fake eyelashes, heavy makeup, long nails and long dyed hair." In the context of the song, Jack Harlow uses this term because he's texting his girl in South Korea and brags about the Asian girls he had in life.

Stony Brook: It's a University in New York; Jack Harlow brags about all the girls he took there, stealing their hearts like a bad boy (a crook).

Therefore, this is the real meaning behind the lyrics of 3D: talking to you through this long distance is killing me; I want to meet you for real. I want to celebrate our encounter and see freely what will happen. If you are ready, we can do it anytime. The song takes the opportunity of a long-distance collaboration between two pivotal artists from Asia and America and uses distance as the central concept behind the lines.

The complete lyrics and the official video

I can’t touch you through the phone

Or kiss you through the universe

In another time zone

It’s the only time I can’t reverse

But when there’s two dimensions

There’s only one I’m missin’

And if you feel alone

You don’t have to feel that no more

I just wanna see you like that

See you like that, uh-uh

So if you’re ready (So if you’re ready)

And if you’ll let me (And if you’ll let me)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D (Uh-uh)

You won’t regret me (You won’t regret me)

Champagne confetti (Champagnе confetti)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D

‘Cause you know how I like it, girl (Girl)

3D

You know how I likе it, girl (Girl)

3D

Body to body to body to body to body

You and me, baby, you know, that we got it

So don’t go gettin’ me started

‘Cause you know I get hot hearted

Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, you makin’ me crazy

Rain, rain, rain, you can’t fake it

You give me brand new emotion

You got me drinkin’ that potion

I just wanna see you like that

See you like that, uh-uh

So if you’re ready (So if you’re ready)

And if you’ll let me (And if you’ll let me)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D (You won’t regret it now)

You won’t regret me (You won’t regret me)

Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti, hey)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D

‘Cause you know how I like it, girl (‘Cause you know how I like it)

3D (Woah)

You know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it)

3D (Woah)

‘Cause you know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it)

3D (Woah)

You know how I like it, girl

3D (Woah)

I’m on my Jung Kook, take a chick off one look

And when they get took, they don’t ever get untook (What?)

When I seen that body, you would think it was a dead body

The way I told my boys, come look

I used to take girls up to Stony Brook

And steal they hearts like some crook, true story

Now when I hold somebody’s hand, it’s a new story

All my ABGs get cute for me

I had one girl (One girl), too boring

Two girls (Two girls), that was cool for me

Three girls, damn, dude’s horny

Four girls, okay, now you whorin’

(Hey, hey, hey) Hey, I’m loose

I done put these shrooms to good use

I done put my city on my back

And the world know my name, I’m the truth

So if you’re ready

And if you’ll let me

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D (Ooh)

You won’t regret me (You won’t regret me)

Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)

I wanna see it in motion

In 3D (Show it to me, girl, now, why?)

‘Cause you know how I like it, girl (I kinda like it)

3D (Woah)

You know how I like it, girl (Alright, alright)

3D (Woah, woah)

‘Cause you know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it, alright, five gears)

3D (Alright)

You know how I like it, girl

3D (Woah)

I got you playin’ with yourself on camera

You my bae, just like Tampa

Speakin’ of bucks I got those

And as for f–ks well, not those, and as for thots

Well, do you really wanna know? I thought so

I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky

And you ain’t gotta guarantee me nothing I just wanna see if I get lucky

I just wanna meet you in the physical and see if you would touch me