Released in September as the first new single in several months, Greedy has become one of the most viral songs of 2023, at least on social networks. It probably depends on the catchy pop melody and the stylish official video, but people have been heavily reusing the song by Tate McRae for their content on TikTok and Instagram. And as usually happens in these cases, there has been a rising curiosity about the lyrics. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the full lyrics and the official video at the end.

Tate McRae, Greedy: the song lyrics and meaning

In the lyrics of Greedy, Tate McRae suggests his man better not want her too much. She is aware of how fascinating she is and knows that men often get “greedy” with her, wanting more and more of her. When that happens, “things don’t go well,” as the song explains.

All this is expressed in the chorus:

I would want myself

Baby, please believe me

I’ll put you through hell

Just to know me, yeah, yeah

So sure of yourself

Baby, don’t get greedy

That s–t won’t end well

No, it won’t end well

We can sense many concepts in these few lines. There is self-confidence because Tate McRae is aware of how fascinating she is. “I would want myself, too,” she says. But then things get complicated, and she feels responsible for it. She says explicitly, “I’ll put you through hell,” and confirms that “that s–t won’t end well.” This can be interpreted in many ways. Probably, when a relationship gets serious, the singer feels a new burden that inevitably comes up, making things more complicated.

That’s why, in the song verses, Tate McRae describes a situation where she keeps a certain distance from this man. He doesn’t know much of her. They talk, but they don’t tell each other anything meaningful. It’s just a superficial interaction.

I’ve been next to you all night and still don’t know what you’re about

You keep ta- (Ta-ta-), talkin’, but not much comin’ out your mouth

I see you eyein’ me down, but you’ll never know much past my name

The feeling is that Tate McRae is trying to keep it that way. Knowing that when things get intense, they are not pleasant any longer, she prefers to maintain a superficial connection and enjoy it with no burden. However, you know how it works. When you like someone, it’s natural to want more of each other. So even this time, the man wants to know her more. “She drives him crazy,” he says. But again, the singer is forced to stick to her resistance, avoiding the relationship from getting too intense:

He said, “I’m just curious, is this for real or just an act?

Can’t tell if you love or hate me, never met someone like that

Drive me so (So, so) crazy, did you know you got that effect?”

I said, “Lemme check”, yeah

That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of Greedy: I know you like me; I know you want to know me more. But if you do, things will become hell. So we better leave it superficial and enjoy it: don’t be greedy. It’s a song about relationships and a way to analyze how we deal with them in the several stages of their evolution.

The complete lyrics and the official video

You can find below the official video for Tate McRae’s Greedy and its full lyrics.

He said, “Are you serious? I’ve tried, but I can’t figure out

I’ve been next to you all night and still don’t know what you’re about

You keep ta- (Ta-ta-), talkin’, but not much comin’ out your mouth

Can’t you tell that I want you?” I say, yeah

I would want myself

Baby, please believe me

I’ll put you through hell

Just to know me, yeah, yeah

So sure of yourself

Baby, don’t get greedy

That s–t won’t end well

No, it won’t end well

I see you eyein’ me down, but you’ll never know much past my name

Or how I’m runnin’ this room around and that I’m still half your age

Yeah, you’re loo- (Loo-loo-), lookin’ at me like I’m some sweet escape

Obvious that you want me, but I said

I would want myself

Baby, please believe me

I’ll put you through hell

Just to know me, yeah, yeah

So sure of yourself

Baby, don’t get greedy

That s–t won’t end well

No, it won’t end well

He said, “I’m just curious, is this for real or just an act?

Can’t tell if you love or hate me, never met someone like that

Drive me so (So, so) crazy, did you know you got that effect?”

I said, “Lemme check”, yeah

I would want myself

Baby, please believe me

I’ll put you through hell

Just to know me, yeah, yeah

So sure of yourself

Baby, don’t get greedy

That s–t won’t end well

No, it won’t end well

(I would want myself)

(I would want myself)