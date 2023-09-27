My Love Mine All Mine is one of the most poetic songs from Mitski’s 2023 album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We. Released as a single in September 2023, the song follows two other tracks shared with the fans this year: Bug Like An Angel and Star. The meaning of her songs is always mysterious, so fans naturally want to explore the lyrics and understand what Mitski intends to express through them. In this article, we will analyze the song, and you’ll also find the full lyrics and the official video at the end.

Mitski, My Love Mine All Mine: the lyrics & meaning

My Love Mine All Mine is a poetic song about love, safety, and mortality: in the lyrics, Mitski talks to the moon, expressing her gratefulness for the place love has in her life. She feels love is the only thing she truly owns in life, so she wishes she could be there for the person she loves even after her death.

The lyrics are short but highly symbolic. In the beginning, Mitski pictures herself inside a tent at night, looking at the moon through the fabric. The moon has always been a loyal companion for romantic souls: by talking to the moon, Mitski thanks the world for what she has and wishes it will last even after her presence on Earth.

Moon, a hole of light

Through the big top tent up high

Here before and after me

Shinin’ down on me

Moon, tell me if I could

Send up my heart to you?

So, when I die, which I must do

Could it shine down here with you?

Mitski experiences love from an altruistic point of view. She’s thinking about the person she loves: when we die, our significant ones will miss us, so to some extent, the love we can no longer give them will make them suffer. That’s the main reason why the singer is talking to the moon: she wishes she could send the love up there so it will shine forever through the moonlight. Surviving her and protecting our loved ones permanently.

On the other side, she describes her love as the safest thing she owns in life. Our lives are unpredictable; we never have the feeling of control over anything. Especially with love and relationships, because they involve other people, with different intentions, emotions, and needs. But Mitsky says that her love is the only thing that belongs to her. “It’s mine, all mine.” She repeats it multiple times as a mantra. It’s her way to celebrate love as the authentic, safe place she has in life.

‘Cause my love is mine, all mine

I love, my, my, mine

Nothing in the world belongs to me

But my love, mine, all mine, all mine

If something truly belongs to you, you can count on it. You are finally free to consider it a stable presence in your life. Which is precisely what we all wish when we start needing, relying on someone. Making space in our lives for someone else always introduces an element of uncertainty, a part of us we lose control of. But Mitski is happy she doesn’t have this feeling, and that’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of My Love Mine All Mine: love is the only thing I can genuinely rely on, and it makes me so happy that I wish I could be there for my significant one even after my death.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The full lyrics and the official video

Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Moon, a hole of light

Through the big top tent up high

Here before and after me

Shinin’ down on me

Moon, tell me if I could

Send up my heart to you?

So, when I die, which I must do

Could it shine down here with you?

‘Cause my love is mine, all mine

I love, my, my, mine

Nothing in the world belongs to me

But my love, mine, all mine, all mine

My baby here on earth

Showed me what my heart was worth

So, when it comes to be my turn

Could you shine it down here for her?

‘Cause my love is mine, all mine

I love, my, my, mine

Nothing in the world belongs to me

But my love, mine, all mine

Nothing in the world is mine for free

But my love, mine, all mine, all mine