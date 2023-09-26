Bad Bunny, Un Preview: the English lyrics & meaning

Un Preview is the new song released by Bad Bunny in September 2023. As usual, the single immediately entered the highest ranks of the most streamed songs of the moment: the Puerto Rican rapper is among the most famous artists of Latin American music today, and each track tells a story of seduction and attraction. That’s why it’s worth discovering the meaning of the lyrics: this article is for you, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics and the official video at the end.

Un Preview: the English lyrics & meaning

In the lyrics of Un Preview, Bad Bunny sings about how attracted he is to the girl he’s into. He seems in love with her and hopes she will allow him to be serious about it. “Un preview,” the song title, refers to the fact that this song would represent a preview, an anticipation of what would come next if she gives him a chance to show his commitment. The words are mentioned in the song’s intro:

Come here, I show you something, a preview of what comes next

This relationship is not just about sex. There is great chemistry in bed, true (the lyrics confirm it when Bad Bunny mentions how “she came three times”), but the rapper is not thinking only about that. Bad Bunny has feelings; you notice it from how he talks about love and being together.

Baby, I know

That when I try you I’m going to fall in love

I’m not going to forget that face, hey

The night is beginning, let whatever has to happen happen

If you ask me, I’ll give it to you

Bad Bunny wants this girl. Not just a one-night stand, but more as a girlfriend. And whatever she asks him, he will give it to her. At the end of the lyrics, Un Preview even talks about “being together,” using the Puerto Rican word “jevo,” which refers to being a boyfriend.

And if you want we’ll be together

I know that you are dangerous, but I dare

And if you want I’ll take you home

Even if it’s for a little while, later I’ll still be single

He really wants a chance, even if it’s just a phase. He’s single now, not involved in other romantic relationships, and he’s okay to give it a try. He can be single again later if things don’t work. But he likes her so much that he wants to experience everything he likes with her. Sex, of course, but life in general.

Baby, I’m not afraid, no

To try you and to fall in love again

Don’t tell me anything, I don’t follow advice, no

Very crazy at the disco I catch myself dancing and I kiss your neck

As usual, Bad Bunny’s artistic signature is apparent: unlike other rappers, he doesn’t only talk about physical relationships but can also express the emotions arising beyond that. This is what fans love about him, and this is again the real meaning of the lyrics in Un Preview: I’m in love with you; I want to build a serious relationship if you allow me to. And we see together what happens, how long it will last, and how it will end. A love song, after all, enriched by the fireworks that explode when they are in bed.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete English lyrics

Come here, I show you something, a preview of what comes next

Baby, I know

That when I try you I’m going to fall in love

I’m not going to forget that face, hey

The night is beginning, let whatever has to happen happen

If you ask me, I’ll give it to you

Baby, I’m not afraid, heh

To try you and to fall in love again

Screw it, mommy, I’ll play along, hey

Very crazy at the disco, I catch myself dancing and I kiss your neck, hey

With you I’m going to fire, hey

Baby, I’m not afraid, no

To try you and to fall in love again

Don’t tell me anything, I don’t follow advice, no

Very crazy at the disco I catch myself dancing and I kiss your neck, heh

Let them bite it’ (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

Devil, mommy, what a scoundrel

You were looking at me the whole night

W, you are my cowgirl

I promise you, I’m going to try to come outside

But inside it is what goes

Mommy, you have me with the highest grade

You arrived single and left old

She came three times, that’s why she doesn’t leave (Hey)

Now my d–k is yours, no one else is going to give it to him

The a–s out there, that was cancelled.

Let’s go to the RD, the hookers and the Barceló

A bastard picket, no one is going to knock him down

It leaves them seen, boy, it seems, no

Let them talk, no need to worry, no

The baby is dry, but not to get wet

Hey Hey hey

And if you want we’ll be together

I know that you are dangerous, but I dare

And if you want I’ll take you home

Even if it’s for a little while, later I’ll still be single

Baby, I’m not afraid, heh

To try you and to fall in love again

Screw it, mommy, I’ll play along, hey

Very crazy at the disco, I catch myself dancing and I kiss your neck, hey

I’m going on fire with you, hehe