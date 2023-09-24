Not everybody noticed it, but the new commercial released by Apple in September 2023, after the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium, has a weird, fascinating song in the background. You can hear the guitars and a guttural voice singing while the new iPhone comes from space, breaking Saturn’s rings and reaching our hands. People have been curious to know the song: let’s discover it.

You can watch the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium commercial at the end of this article.

What’s the song in the iPhone 15 Pro commercial?

The song featured in the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium commercial released in 2023 is Karangailyg Kara Hovaa (Dyngyldai) by Yat-Kha. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Yat-Kha is a band coming from Tuva, Southern Russia. Their music can be considered a mixture of local folk music, electronica, and ethnic music. Their leader is the vocalist Albert Kuvezin, famous for his “kargyraa” throat singing, the unique vocal style you hear in the song. It’s one of the many styles of Tvan throat singing styles popular in that geographical area: you can read more about them on Wikipedia.

The band Yat-Kha has been active since 1991, with 12 albums published until 2010. The song featured in the iPhone 15 Pro commercial comes from their 1995 album Yenisei Punk, one of their most popular releases. Since the song was featured in the Apple iPhone commercial, the number of streaming on Spotify and other platforms had a visible peak.

The lyrics of the song are very symbolic, you can find the English translation below:

The sky is dark, it’s dark, it’s dark, it’s dark

Look, it’s so loud, so loud, so loud

It’s coming to your health, it’s loud, it’s loud

It’s black and white, it’s loud, it’s loud

Apple has always shown a unique ability when choosing music for its commercial campaigns, and what happened for the iPhone 15 Pro is no exception. We have already had many chances to discuss and enjoy the songs featured in their ads: you can find a collection of popular Apple commercials and their songs here on our pages.