Caleb Williams & Nissan Heisman commercial: the winners

The 2023 college football season has begun, and every year, people look forward to knowing the winner of the Heisman Trophy, the prestigious prize assigned to the best player in college football. An occasion never missed by Nissan, Heisman Trophy’s leading partner: the famous Nissan Heisman House is back at the end of summer 2023, showing past and recent winners of the Trophy, including 2022’s best player, Caleb Williams. The concept behind the commercial is simple: is Nissan Heisman House real? Let’s discover it!

Caleb Williams in the 2023 Nissan Heisman commercial: all the trophy winners in the ad

The protagonist of the 2023 Nissan Heisman commercial is Caleb Williams, the 2022 winner of the Heisman Trophy. As he explains in the commercial, he intends to answer a question people have had for ages: is the Nissan Heisman House real, or is it an invention conceived for their commercial campaigns?

According to Caleb Williams’ testimony and the images we see in the Nissan commercial, the Heisman House seems real: many trophy winners live in it, spontaneously interacting with each other. Caleb Williams confirms that it is like a campus: he has roommates, people busy in the kitchen, and, of course, a gym. There is also a vast garden, and we can see them taking care of the hedge at the beginning of the ads.

Of course, the Nissan Heisman House is actually fictional. It was created as part of Nissan’s marketing campaign in 2011 and has become an annual tradition associated with college football in the United States. Over the years, the campaign has always revolved around a series of humorous commercials featuring former Heisman Trophy winners, who are prominent figures in college football history: they live together in this beautiful mansion and engage in comedic scenarios, often poking fun at their own football careers and personalities.

Who are the other winners featured in the 2023 Nissan commercial with Caleb Williams? The list of the other players was openly shared by Nissan when the commercial was released. They are:

Bryce Young (2021 winner)

Eddie George (1995 winner)

Tim Tebow (2007 winner)

Baker Mayfield (2017 winner)

Charles Woodson (1997 winner)

Matt Leinart (2004 winner)

Robert Griffin III (2011 winner)

Barry Sanders (1988 winner)

Billy Sims (1978 winner)

George Rogers (1980 winner)

So, the protagonists of the Nissan Heisman commercial come from different ages, including some players who have already retired. This makes the situation funnier: the way the players interact makes us smile in different ways, showing their hilarious lives while they pretend to share the same house. Even this year, Nissan aces its commercial dedicated to the Heisman Trophy: we’ll see what will happen next year with the new winner.

