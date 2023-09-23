Doja Cat, Agora Hills: the song lyrics & meaning

Scarlet, the fourth studio album by Doja Cat, was officially released on September 22, 2023, and it was immediately a big sensation on the Internet. The singles released from the album were already popular: Attention, Paint the Town Red, and Demons showed significant content from the artist’s life and psychology at this moment. But once the entire album was released, more curiosity came up about the lyrics of the other songs. One of the most popular tracks is Agora Hills, which has a strong connection with Doja Cat’s childhood and private life with her boyfriend. Let’s discover the song’s meaning – you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

Agora Hills: the song lyrics & meaning

Agora Hills is a song about Doja Cat’s need to make her relationship with her current boyfriend public: in the lyrics, she repeatedly sings, “I wanna show you off,” as a sign of the commitment she wants to introduce in this relationship.

The “Agora Hills” are not mentioned in the song’s lyrics, but they refer to the location where Doja Cat grew up: Agoura Hills, a city in Los Angeles County. But the fact that the city name is misspelled must be interpreted with a precise meaning: “Agora” is the work in ancient Greek indicating the public space (it gives the name to agoraphobia, the anxiety disorder related to public, crowded places). This is precisely what the song is about: being open in areas with many people around while you are with your romantic partner.

The lyrics in Agora Hills indicate that going public for Doja Cat and her boyfriend was a slow progression: there was a phase where the two were going out, and she hoped to be caught by the people around.

Kissin’ and hope they caught us (Ah)

Whether they like or not (Not)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna brag about it (Yeah)

I wanna tie the knot (Knot)

Doja Cat has all intentions to make her relationship official. She even mentions the expression “tie the knot,” which symbolizes being married. And as the lyrics continue, she expresses her big wish to be seen, recognized, and talked about. Her boyfriend is here with her, and she’s proud of it. She wants everyone to know.

“Who that man with the big strong hands

On her a– in the club with the paps?” Baby, that’s you

Hope you can handle the heat, put your name in the streets

Get used to my fans lookin’ at you

Who’s Doja Cat’s boyfriend? Based on rumors and the few public occasions they were seen together, it seems that Doja Cat is dating the comedian and Internet personality J. Cyrus. You can see them together in this article on Complex, from the summer of 2023.

Doja Cat seems authentically in love. She describes him as “her security, her therapy,” as the man who healed her after her last heartbreak. She wants to join her life with him, and being public is one big step in this direction.

Be my security, it’s your therapy

With you, I ain’t holding s–t back

When I need my space, you give that

When he broke my heart, you fixed that

With a long walk on the beach

That’s the authentic meaning behind the lyrics of Agora Hills: I want everyone to know that we are together. I feel safe with you and want our relationship to become official. That’s why I hope people will recognize us when we are out together. It is a sweet way to show love from a famous artist often recognized in public spaces.

The complete lyrics and the official video

Kissin’ and hope they caught us (Ah)

Whether they like or not (Not)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna brag about it (Yeah)

I wanna tie the knot (Knot)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Off)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you

Hold my hand

You can hit while they watch, boy

So, 9:30? I’ll see you there

No, you hang up, you hang up

Somethin’ different about you

Love it when he hit and smack too

Baby, let me lick on your tattoos

That’s true that I like PDA, take it to a seedy place

s–k a little d–k in the bathroom

“Who that man with the big strong hands

On her a– in the club with the paps?” Baby, that’s you

Front-seat chillin’ with the window down

I be ten toes down on the dash gettin’ fast food

Hope you can handle the heat, put your name in the streets

Get used to my fans lookin’ at you

f–k what they heard, I don’t f–k with them birds

I’m a mean kitty, don’t get stabbed with the rat tooth

Boys be mad that I don’t f–k incels

Girls hate too, gun to their pigtail

I love you, I wanna big chill

Boy don’t trip, I’ll split a big bill

Take you ’round the world, they don’t have to understand

Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand

Baby, can you call me back? I miss you

It’s so lonely in my mansion

Kissin’ and hope they caught us (Ah)

Whether they like or not (Not)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna brag about it (Yeah)

I wanna tie the knot (Knot)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Off)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you

Hold my hand

You can hit while they watch, boy

Ah, sorry, I was takin’ a sip of my root beer

‘Cause love is pain, but I need this s–t (Yeah)

We f–k too good when the bean kicks in

Like Fortnite, I’ma need your skin (Yeah)

Don’t give a f–k where the penis been (Uh)

Boy, you’re the one, you’re the only man

Me and you on my OnlyFans

Holy cow, you’re the Holy Trin’

Hold me down when a hole need d–k

Be my security, it’s your therapy

With you, I ain’t holding s–t back

When I need my space, you give that

When he broke my heart, you fixed that

With a long walk on the beach

Love it when they honk-honk on the street (Beep)

When they see us zoom by in the Jeep (Yeah)

We a whole damn joint, we a energy

Baby, we could just ride on our enemies

They all want to know how you get to me

Let ’em feel how they feel and be Philistines

‘Cause this type of love’s the epitome, said

Baby, you’re literally capping to me right now

Like why are you capping me?

You just cap so hard, it’s— I don’t know what to do

Kissin’ and hope they caught us (Ah)

Whether they like or not (Not)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna brag about it (Yeah)

I wanna tie the knot (Knot)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Off)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you off (Off)

I wanna show you

Hold my hand

You can hit while they watch, boy