Blink-182, One More Time: the song lyrics & meaning

One More Time is the song released by Blink-182 in September 2023, the leading single for the new album of the same title, set for release in October. The song was positively received by fans, mainly because of the meaning behind the lyrics: a celebration of the band’s recent reunion that led to the new music. Let’s analyze the song’s lines together; you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

One More Time: the song lyrics & meaning

One More Time is a song about returning together after a long time. The single directly refers to the return of Blink-182 to their classic formation, with Mark Hoppus (bass and vocals), Tom DeLonge (guitar and vocals), and Travis Barker (percussions).

Tom DeLonge returned as a singer in 2022, reuniting with the other band members after Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer. Something very similar happened already in 2008, when Travis Barker was involved in a plane crash that almost cost him his life. In both cases, the band members felt motivated to talk again after a tragedy. In this sense, this happens “One More Time,” and that’s the meaning of the lyrics in their new song: we should not wait for something bad to happen to be able to say “I miss you.”

The song lyrics are clear and explicitly mention a sickness and an airplane falling:

I wish they told us, it shouldn’t take a sickness

Or airplanes falling out the sky

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

Therefore, One More Time becomes a song about being able to sincerely express your feelings without waiting for the right occasion. Because it’s easy to get emotional after your friend almost died and tell him you missed him. We should be able to do it regardless.

The meaning of the lyrics implies that we all hope we learned the lesson: there won’t be One More Time hopefully, and we will be able to express our love without needing a tragedy to do it.

And I know that next time, ain’t always gonna happen

I gotta say, “I love you” while we’re here

One More Time is a song about being open, expressing our emotions in the present. Because you never know what can hapen tomorrow: our loved ones deserve to know how much we love them today.

The complete lyrics and the official video

Strangers, from strangers into brothers

From brothers into strangers once again

We saw the whole world, but I couldn’t see the meanin’

I couldn’t even recognize my friends

Older, but nothing’s any different

Right now feels the same, I wonder why

I wish they told us, it shouldn’t take a sickness

Or airplanes falling out the sky

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow

I don’t want to wait to do this one more time

One more time

One more

Onе more time

One more time

I miss you, took time, but I admit it

It still hurts even after all these years

And I know that next time, ain’t always gonna happen

I gotta say, “I love you” while we’re here

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow

I don’t want to wait to do this one more time

One more time

One more

One more time

One more time