Wilderness theme song: Look What You Made Me Do lyrics

When you find a memorable soundtrack, you recognize it immediately. Wilderness, the TV series that landed on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023, already had all the numbers to become a popular thriller. Still, it also had another reason to stay stuck in our minds: a soundtrack made of sharp songs full of energy, taken from modern pop / R&B. One particular track became the show’s theme song, featured in the opening titles and the scenes of the series. It’s Look What You Made Me Do, a song released by Taylor Swift in 2017: in this article, we will discover its lyrics and meaning.

You can find the song’s full lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

Wilderness theme song: the lyrics and meaning

Look What You Made Me Do, Wilderness theme song, is Taylor Swift’s answer to the artistic beef between her and other American musicians, most notably her two feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry. Taylor’s fans were able to decrypt many lines as direct references to the attacks Kanye West and Katy Perry threw against her. You can interpret the lyrics’ meaning of Look What You Made Me Do as a proud statement: you depicted me as a snake, as a b* *h, and that’s what I am now, forced to defend myself against your accusations.

The beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West peaked after Kanye released the song Famous in 2016, containing the following lines:

I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex

Why? I made that b* *h famous

I made that b* *h famous

The lines are clearly offensive, but Kanye West claimed he got approval from Taylor Swift for the publication of that song with those lyrics. Taylor Swift firmly denied it, and Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, released the video of Kanye’s phone call with Taylor Swift, allegedly confirming that he received permission. Years later, a full version of that phone call was leaked, telling a different story: Taylor Swift actually wanted to think about it and read the original lyrics before giving any approval. You will find the complete story in this article on BBC News.

The beef around Kanye’s Famous created a lengthy trend on social networks, with Taylor Swift massively accused of being a “snake.” Taylor cleverly adopted the image of the snake for the release of her answer Look What You Made Me Do, both in the official video (you find it below) and the single artwork.

From this point of view, the lyrics meaning of Look What You Made Me Do sound like, “you said I was a snake, so here I am, this is how you made me a snake.” The reference to the phone call is also in the lyrics when Talor Swift says, “the old Taylor is dead.”

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now

“Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”

Fans believe Look What You Made Me Do, Wilderness theme song, is also an answer to Katy Perry, who attacked her in her 2017 song Swish Swish. Even the official video for Look What You Made Me Do shows Taylor Swift with a haircut that recalls Katy Perry’s famous look in Waking Up in Vegas. Fans believe that Taylor’s reference to karma and the kingdom keys are related to her feud with Katy Perry (Katy Perry mentions karma in her Swish Swish, and the kingdom is believed to be the music charts that Perry conquered in 2017 when Taylor Swift’s music wasn’t on Spotify).

I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You asked me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (What?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

In conclusion, the theme song we hear in Wilderness, Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, isn’t a song directly related to the topics of revenge and cheating we see in the TV series, but the lyrics have a precise meaning: a sharp, direct answer to an unfair attack received. With this in mind, we can better appreciate this choice as the show’s leading presence in the soundtrack.

Look What You Made Me Do: the full lyrics and the official video

Below you can find the complete lyrics and the official video for Look What You Made Me Do, the theme song of the TV show Wilderness.

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do Watch this video on YouTube.

I don’t like your little games

Don’t like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don’t like you

I don’t like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you (Oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You asked me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (What?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me)

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now

“Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead!” (Oh)

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me