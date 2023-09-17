Deion & Shedeur Sanders in the 2023 KFC commercial

A real duel occurred in 2023 in the KFC commercial set inside the domestic space of the Sanders family. The protagonists are Coach Prime Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, who seems to have a terrible idea: he wants to eat KFC’s Hot & Spicy Wings right on dad’s white carpet. The whole family watches what happens: let’s see who they are and what happened.

You can watch the 2023 KFC commercial with the Sanders family at the end of this article.

Deion, Shedeur, and the Sanders family in the 2023 KFC commercial

The 2023 KFC commercial for Hot & Spicy Wings stars the entire Sanders family: the main protagonists are Prime Coach Deion Sanders, and his son Shedeur, who enter a gaze duel around the Hot & Spicy Wings Shedeur is about to eat on his dad’s white carpet.

The scene is hilarious. We are in the living room of the Sanders family’s house, and suddenly, we have a problem. Shedeur Sanders, one of the family’s children, is about to eat a KFC chicken wing when his sister immediately notices the issue: he’s on dad’s favorite white carpet, the one we see at the beginning of the commercial. Deion Sanders closes the “Sanders Playbook” he was reading and gives Shedeur the most severe look possible. Suddenly, we are in a Western movie by Sergio Leone: you can immediately catch the different attitudes, with Deion intending to scare his son and Shedeur showing his bold attitude. Around them, we also see Shilo Sanders, the other boy in the family who entered the football world, their sister Deiondra Sanders, and the rest of the family.

Deion Sanders played as a cornerback from 1989 to 2005 and is considered one of the best to have ever played this position. He was nicknamed “Prime Time” during his playing career, and since he started his coaching career, he’s known as “Prime Coach.” His son, Shedeur Sanders, is currently playing as a quarterback in the Colorado Buffaloes. Shilo Sanders also shows excellent skills, playing in the same team as Shedeur.

The 2023 KFC commercial with Deion, Shedeur, Shilo, and the whole Sanders family does an excellent job showing us the clash of characters that can likely occur inside a talented family like that. Every athlete has a strong temper, but you can see how different the Sanders boys are. Have you caught Deion Sanders’ eye twitching while he looks at his son?

KFC | Coach Prime + The Sanders Family | Hot & Spicy Wings Watch this video on YouTube.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave