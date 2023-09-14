Ben Affleck & Ice Spice: the new 2023 Dunkin’ commercial

Ben Affleck already surprised all of us (positively) with the commercial he made for Dunkin’ Donuts for the 2023 Super Bowl, together with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. As you can imagine, the operation was such a success that it needed a second chance. So here it is. It’s September 2023, and Ben Affleck is back, this time discussing new branding ideas with another strong female character: the American rapper Ice Spice. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the 2023 Dunkin’ commercial with Ben Affleck and Ice Spice at the end of this article.

Ben Affleck & Ice Spice in the new 2023 Dunkin’ commercial

The protagonists of the new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial released in September 2023 are the actor Ben Affleck and the rapper Ice Spice. Ben Affleck was already the testimonial of the Dunkin’ Donuts campaign for the 2023 Super Bowl, whereas Ice Spice is a pretty new presence in the world of advertising.

The commercial received immediately positive feedback from the audience. We all noticed the great confidence running between Ben Affleck and Ice Spice. The actor plays the role of the new brand ambassador for Dunkin’ Donuts, eager to propose new, weird ideas for the next products to release. Ice Spice is there, newly arrived, listening to him. She will be the one who’ll promote this new drink, but she’s not really convinced by the names Ben Affleck comes up with: her face at the end of the Dunkin’ commercial says it all.

While everybody knows Ben Affleck, for part of the American audience, it may be the first contact with Ice Spice. However, hip-hop fans surely know her, especially in 2023: she emerged the year before with the success of songs like Munch (Feelin’ U) and Bikini Bottom, but the real explosion happened in 2023, with a set of songs that went viral on TikTok, including Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, that we analyzed here. However, what pushed his fame was the double collaboration with Nicki Minaj, first with Princess Diana and then with Barbie World, from the soundtrack of the 2023 movie Barbie.

Therefore, Ben Affleck and Ice Spice represent a fresh new pair in the advertising world, and the 2023 Dunkin’ Donuts commercial does a great job showing how well they work with each other. People are already looking forward to the following chapters of this story: will we see them soon?

