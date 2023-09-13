Who’s the actress in Allstate “not going to fit” commercial?

After a long period when we had the chance to get attached to Dean Winters as Mayhem, in September 2023, Allstate inaugurated a new phase. The new commercial series follows a different idea: a woman is dispensing judgments about how things are (or are not) going to fit where they are supposed to go. A new actress has been involved in these commercials, and many fans already recognized her. Let’s discover who she is.

Who’s the actress in the Allstate “not going to fit” commercial?

The actress protagonist of the new 2023 Allstate “not going to fit” commercial series is the American actress Dot-Marie Jones. Her name wasn’t officially disclosed by her or Allstate insurance when the commercial was released, but many fans recognized her from her interpretations in some famous TV shows from the last few years.

Dot-Marie Jones was born in 1964 in California: when the new Allstate commercial was released, she was 59. Jones is best known for her role as Coach Shannon Beiste on the television series Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015.

Before her acting career, Dot-Marie Jones was a successful athlete. She competed in shot put and became a world arm wrestling champion. Her imposing stature and athletic background contributed to her ability to portray strong and authoritative characters on screen.

In addition to her role on Glee, Jones has appeared in various other television shows and movies, including Lizzie McGuire, Nip/Tuck, and Married… with Children. She has also made guest appearances in popular series like Desperate Housewives, and 2 Broke Girls, and she was in movies like Patch Adams, Material Girls, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Dot-Marie Jones is well-regarded for her talent and versatility as an actress, and she has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. Her contributions to both sports and entertainment have earned her a place in the hearts of many fans. You can follow her career on Wikipedia, and she’s also here on Instagram.

In the Allstate “not going to fit” commercial, Dot-Marie Jones shows her best temper as an actress. She goes around looking at what people are doing and never fails to use her unique talent: the ability to immediately recognize when something is not going to fit in the location where people are trying to put it. The commercial tagline is apparent: those who know when something fits are the ones who choose Allstate. Because they have the best judgment skills.

