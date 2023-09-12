Tennis player Coco Gauff in the New Balance commercial

New Balance is steadily present in the world of sports advertising. During 2023, their ads have been airing constantly, with all those sporty scenes populated by famous people and that catchy song we never forget. Earlier this year, we already saw Jack Harlow surrounded by all the others, but around the end of the summer, a female tennis player showed up as a testimonial: Coco Gauff is the face of New Balance now. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the 2023 New Balance commercial with Coco Gauff at the end of this article.

Coco Gauff, the tennis player in the New Balance commercial

The female tennis player protagonist of the 2023 New Balance commercial is the American player Coco Gauff. At the moment the New Balance commercial was released, Coco Gauff was ranked the world’s 3rd best tennis player in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association.

Coco Gauff, whose full name is Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff, is a professional tennis player born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, 2004. Gauff gained widespread recognition in 2019 when, at the age of 15, she made a remarkable run at Wimbledon, defeating Venus Williams in the first round. This victory made her the youngest player to win a main draw match at Wimbledon since 1991. You can find here the video highlights from that match.

Since then, Coco Gauff has continued to impress on the professional tennis circuit. She has shown great skill and maturity on the court, earning herself a reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the sport. She has competed in various Grand Slam tournaments and has also won several WTA titles.

Gauff is known for her powerful and aggressive playing style, combined with impressive agility and court coverage. Off the court, she is known for her poise and sportsmanship, as well as her advocacy for social justice causes.

In the 2023 New Balance commercial, you can see Coco Gauff and her pretty smile, showing an athlete who always has a lot of fun playing her favorite sport. The song in the background does the rest of the job: it’s Hey You by Experience Unlimited, and we already talked about it here for their previous commercial.

