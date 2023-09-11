Google inaugurates the 2023 fall season with a new commercial promoting “new ways to search in the new Google app.” And it’s another example of a perfect commercial: you see how cool the new features are, and you feel so stylish thinking about all those possibilities. Especially with that song in the background, uplifting your mood. “All Eyes On Me,” says the song. Let’s discover it.

You can watch the 2023 Google commercial about the “new ways to search” here on Youtube.

All Eyes On Me: the song in the 2023 Google commercial

The song featured in the 2023 Google commercial about the “new ways to search” is All Eyes On Me by Allister X feat. Tia P. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Allister X is an exciting emerging artist who started to create some buzz in the last few years. Based in Brooklyn, he defines himself as a dance musician who blends electronic sounds with jazz influences. All Eyes On Me is his latest song, released on the same day as the Google commercial: a perfect spotlight to reach a new portion of listeners.

You can find Allison X on Instagram (where he thanked Google for using his song in this post) and on Spotify, with all his latest releases.

The song lyrics are a celebration of pride. The singer keeps repeating:

All eyes on me

Are you looking at me?

Do you like what you see?

A catchy melody with a lot of energy: it makes you want to dance and look stylish while you use all the possibilities the world offers. Like the latest search features released by Google. Everything matches, doesn’t it?

