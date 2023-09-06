Eli Manning super-dad in the 2023 Quaker oats commercial

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It’s also the moment you establish the right connection with the rest of your family before the day starts. That’s where a dad’s energy can change the course of the day. In the Quaker commercial released in 2023, the role of the super-dad is played by the football star Eli Manning, turning breakfast into a perfect moment with the help of Quaker Oats and his dad, Archie Manning. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the two Quaker Oats commercials released in 2023 here and here, on iSpot.tv.

Eli Manning and Archie, super-dads in the 2023 Quaker oats commercial

The two protagonists of the 2023 Quaker Oats commercial are the football star Eli Manning and his father, Archie Manning. In the two ads aired in the summer of 2023, they interpret dad and grandpa interacting with the two little girls of the family. The daughters are Eli’s real kids, Lucy and Caroline. When the commercial was released in 2023, Lucy was ten, and Caroline was seven.

Eli Manning played as a quarterback in the NFL from 2004 to 2019. His football talent is hereditary: his father, Archie Manning, was also a famous quarterback from 1971 to 1984, and as all NFL fans know, his genes run also in the other son, Peyton, his second son, considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. And a third generation is coming: soon, we’ll hear more about Arch Manning, Archie’s grandson born from his first son Cooper, who’s now 18 and already a rising star in the NFL. It’s the so-called Manning football dynasty, you can find out more about it here.

In the 2023 Quaker commercial, Eli and Archie Manning are two dads dedicated to family, while the little girls have breakfast with milk and quality oats. You can sense a significant connection between Eli and Archie: both focused and ready to spread a good mood, helping the new generation to grow in the best environment possible. And of course, that’s possible also thanks to the high nutritional values of the breakfast they prepared, using Quaker products.

We all need an injection of energy after we wake up. And it’s not only about food: Eli Manning impersonates the dad all kids would want when they enter the kitchen.

