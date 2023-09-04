You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the enjoyable coming-of-age movie released on Netflix in the summer of 2023. Starring Adam Sandler, the film tells the story of a girl passing through one of the most important days of her Jewish life: the Bat Mitzvah, the ritual that marks the moment when an individual starts being accountable for their actions. And there is one unique presence in the movie’s plot, triggering some curiosities: why is Olivia Rodrigo associated with the film? Let’s find out.

You can watch the official trailer for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah here on Youtube.

The presence of Olivia Rodrigo in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The protagonist of the 2023 movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is Stacy, a teenager who’s getting ready for the special day that will mark her adult life. While doing it, she’s caught by many other interests: being accepted in society, interacting with the other sex, managing friendships… Stacy has a crush on Andy, but when she discovers that Andy is dating her best friend, Lydia, she hates it and adopts a series of actions driven by anger.

What does Olivia Rodrigo have to do with the plot of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah? The American singer has a special mention in a key moment of the story, when Stacy points out to her parents how the party after the Bat Mitzvah is the most important thing for a girl her age. She explains that a failed party could ruin her social life for the upcoming years, so she wants the most fabulous party ever: with a yacht, dedicated fireworks, and the presence of Olivia Rodrigo as a special guest performing on stage.

Of course, it’s just a dream. Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t participate as a guest for private events, and she never appears in the movie. However, through that mention in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Olivia Rodrigo becomes the symbol of a famous pop singer followed by the young generation. The movie wants to show that a few names are very popular among teenagers who love music, and Olivia Rodrigo is one of them.

The soundtrack of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah reflects, in fact, the typical preferences of modern teenagers. Among the artists who contributed to the movie soundtrack we can find Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Haim, Santigold, Sleigh Bells, Gayle, and many others. And yes, there is also Olivia Rodrigo, of course. With a song she released in 2021: Traitor, from her album Sour. An authentic breakup song, we have already analyzed its lyrics in the article below.

In conclusion, Olivia Rodrigo is not part of the cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, but one of her songs is part of the soundtrack. And most important, she’s mentioned in a scene as a music artist who will turn a teenage party into the most incredible experience for that generation. This is the role that the American singer had in the movie’s plot.

