Doja Cat, Demons: the song lyrics & their meaning

Demons is one of the singles released by Doja Cat in the summer of 2023, extracted from her new album Scarlet. Following the success of the other two singles, Attention and Paint the Town Red, Demons is again a song about how others see her. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the full streaming at the end.

Demons: the song lyrics & their meaning

Demons is a song about the way the world sees Doja Cat, especially after she shaved her head in 2022. One of the ugliest attacks she received on social media after changing her look was that she looked like a demon. With this song, Doja Cat tried to answer those attacks, proudly supporting her identity.

The American rapper faces the world already in the initial lyrics of Demons:

How my demons look

Now that my pocket’s full?

How my demons look

Now that you b- -hes shook?

Doja Cat is challenging those people on social networks. Her point of view is apparent: you attacked me; you defined me as a demon. You hated me. What are your feelings now, knowing that you didn’t hurt me, knowing that I’m still a thriving and esteemed artist worldwide?

Her approach stays the same in the rest of the lyrics. Doja Cat answers that criticism by comparing her success with their miserable life. She is living a dignitous life, while probably all others are on drugs, conquered by hatred.

I just quit the nicotine

[…]

Percocet got you playing with your nose

The rest of the song insists on this comparison, with Doja Cat proud of what she is, as the best answer she can give to those who hate her. And that becomes the real meaning of the lyrics inside Demons: You are mad at me, you hate me, but your attacks cannot touch me; I’m up there, among the greatest artists of our time; I am proud of what I am. My life is the best answer to your hate.

The song’s streaming and the complete lyrics

How my demons look (How your demons)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah, ayy)

How my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that you b- -hes shook? (b- -h)

Yeah, how my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Yeah, ayy, yeah, yeah)

How my demons look (b- -h, ayy)

Yeah, now that you b- -hes shook?

I am on to bigger things

I just bought a limousine (A limousine)

You live like me in your dreams (Yes, you do)

I just quit the nicotine (I did)

If you throwin’ d–k at me (Do it, n–a)

That s–t should be big at least (Do it, n–a)

n–a, I’ma bring the heat

I’ma bring the cold (The cold)

You should bring your skis (Brr)

I’m a f–kin’ queen (Queen)

I am expeditiously (See it, b- -h)

Are you off a key? (You off a key?)

I would never let you in my V.I.P

We are enemies, we are foes

Who are you and what are those?

You are gross

Percocet got you playing with your nose

How my demons look (How your demons)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah, ayy)

How my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that you b- -hes shook? (b- -h)

Yeah, how my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Yeah, ayy, yeah, yeah)

How my demons look (b- -h, ayy)

Yeah, now that you b- -hes shook?

I’m a puppet, I’m a sheep, I’m a cash cow

I’m the fastest-growing b- -h on all your apps now

You are tired of me ’cause I’m on your a– now

You are mad at me ’cause I am all they slap now

I can nap now

Lots of people that were sleeping say I rap now

Lots of people’s hopes and dreams are finally trashed now

Lots of people say they met me in the past now

I done took the spotlight and made ’em black out

I done took the whole d–k and blew my back out

I just swallowed all his kids and spit the class out

I take the trash out, mm

I’m finna cash out, uh

b- -h, do not pass out

How my demons look (How your demons)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah, ayy)

How my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that you b- -hes shook? (b- -h)

Yeah, how my demons look (Ayy, yeah)

Now that my pocket’s full? (Yeah, ayy, yeah, yeah)

How my demons look (b- -h, ayy)

Yeah, now that you b- -hes shook?