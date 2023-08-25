Keegan-Michael Key & the 2023 NFL “script” commercial

The 2023 NFL season is ready for its kickoff, and it’s obviously a massive event for the American people. The commercial announcing it was released on August 24, starring the famous comedian & actor Keegan-Michael Key and other famous protagonists. There is a script they are all reading, the ideas are already on the table, and “you can’t make this stuff up.” Let’s discover who stars in the ad and why it’s a big deal.

You can watch the main 2023 NFT kickoff commercial at the end of this article.

Keegan-Michael Key, the script & the NFL kickoff commercial 2023

Keegan-Michael Key is the creative director starring in the 2023 NFL kickoff commercial, sharing its script with the other people in the room.

Keegan-Michael Key is the creative director starring in the 2023 NFL kickoff commercial, sharing its script with the other people in the room.

It’s the moment for brainstorming, and you can see all the personalities involved, ready to bring new proposals for the upcoming season. Many commercials have been released (you can find all of them on the NFL Youtube channel), all with the same concept: it’s time to come up with something spectacular for the new NFL season.

The other protagonists involved in the cast of the 2023 kickoff commercial are all famous to every NFL fan: there are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kirk Cousins, DK Metcalf, Dexter Lawrence, Ja’Marr Chase, and Jalen Ramsey. And if you pay enough attention, you can also spot Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna.

The key moment of the 2023 NFL commercial series is when Keegan-Michael Key announces the ideas he wrote on the last page of the script, the one dedicated to the Super Bowl. He asks everyone to skip to that page and read; then, he knows precisely when everyone will express their surprise. And indeed, you can hear how amazed they all are.

Of course, we don’t know what spectacular idea Keegan-Michael Key had for the 2023 NFL season and the Super Bowl, but the commercial does a great job keeping the content of the script secret. We will need a little bit of patience; we’ll follow the 104th season of the NFL, and we will surely know more soon.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave

NFL 2023 KICKOFF | THE TABLE READ Watch this video on YouTube.