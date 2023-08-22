Ariana Grande, Fantasize: the song lyrics & meaning

Although it wasn’t an official release yet, Fantasize by Ariana Grande rapidly became a trending song in the summer of 2023. It went viral on social networks before the American singer managed to drive the song’s public life: even the title was actually defined by fans. It’s a peculiar song, and the lyrics offer a different side. Let’s explore the track’s meaning: you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

Fantasize: the song lyrics & meaning

Fantasize is a song about the irresistible attraction for a boy who’s taken: the song lyrics don’t leave any doubt; the protagonist is definitely attracted by this guy. And she fantasizes about all the things she would do if she were his girlfriend.

Ariana Grande’s Fantasize was conceived as an experiment on the 90s classic pop / R&B style. Therefore, to some extent, the lyrics must be interpreted lightheartedly, not explicitly related to Ariana’s real life. Ariana explained on TikTok that she “wrote this for a comedy sketch about a girl group”: nothing related to her real feelings or romantic situations.

The lyrics of Fantasize begin with an explicit acknowledgment: the boy she likes is taken. She sees him at the song’s beginning, together with his girl, and she sees the same girl again months later.

A few weeks ago

I saw you front row

And my heart stopped at the sight

Thought you were solo

But you got a girl though

[…]

A few months later

You’re still together (Oh, babe)

And you just can’t tell me why

The fact that he’s taken doesn’t change much: the song’s protagonist is inevitably attracted by him. And she expresses this attraction most explicitly: by telling him how she would always be sexually available for him if she were his girlfriend.

I fantasize about it all the time

If you were mine

I’d give this p–y to you, nine-to-five, five-to-nine

Nine to five, like an office job, and also five to nine: this girl is ready to be in bed with him all day, no stop. The way these lines come out in the chorus is almost involuntary. The song is a spontaneous expression of her attraction, nothing she planned to express as a result of a specific thinking process.

There isn’t much more in the meaning of Fantasize lyrics: I know you are taken, but there is nothing I can do. I want to offer myself to you every day, all day, and I have dreamed of doing it since I saw you the first time. It’s a simple, sexy song about physical attraction, enriched by Ariana Grande’s attitude.

The streaming and the complete lyrics

A few weeks ago

I saw you front row

And my heart stopped at the sight (Ooh, yeah)

Thought you were solo (Thought you were solo)

But you got a girl though (But you got a girl though)

And my life ain’t been the same

Been feelin’

Mentally, physically weak (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

Boys blowin’ up my phone (Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh)

They just ain’t you, oh, baby

I’m meant to be on my own (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

But just before I go (Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh)

There’s something you should know

And boy, I

I fantasize about it all the time

If you were mine

I’d give this p–y to you, nine-to-five, five-to-nine

Try to behave, but I’m feelin’ some type of (Way) way

That just ain’t me

A few months later

You’re still together (Oh, babe)

And you just can’t tell me why (Why?)

So, boy, stop pretendin’ (Yeah)

‘Cause I won’t keep waitin’

I’m out the door, bye, bye, bye (Totally leaving right now)

Been feelin’

Mentally, physically weak (Weak) (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

Boys blowin’ up my phone (Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh)

They just ain’t you, oh, baby (You)

I’m meant to be on my own (I’d rather be on my own)

(Uh-uh, uh-uh)

But just before I go (I go) (Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh)

There’s something you should know (Should know)

And boy, I

I fantasize about it all the time

If you were mine (If you were mine, baby)

I’d give this p–y to you, nine-to-five, five-to-nine

Try to behave, but I’m feelin’ some type of (Way) way

That just ain’t me

Ooh-ooh

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)

(I could never do anything like that)

Ooh-ooh, oh

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)

(I mean, I would, but, I’m just too nice, and too hot)

Mentally, physically weak

Boys blowin’ up my phone

They just ain’t you, ooh, baby

I fantasize about it all the time (Time)

If you were mine (If you were mine)

I’d give this p–y to you, nine-to-five, five-to-nine

Try to behave, but I’m feelin’ some type of way (Some type of way)

That just ain’t me