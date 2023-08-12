Karol G, Mi Ex Tenía Razón: the English lyrics & meaning

Released in August 2023, Mi Ex Tenía Razón is the decisive answer by Karol G to the recent message her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA, publicly shared with his songs. It’s a song with a precise meaning that can be easily interpreted if you know the story behind it. In this article, we will discover the English lyrics (you’ll find them at the end of the article) and the song’s meaning.
Mi Ex Tenía Razón: the English lyrics & meaning
Mi Ex Tenía Razón is Karol G’s answer to her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA and his song Meyor Que Yo (we analyzed it in this article). In Spanish, “Mi Ex Tenía Razon” means “my ex was right”: the title and the lyrics have an ironic meaning, and that’s why everybody wanted to understand more about what Mi Ex Tenía Razón meant.
In May 2023, Anuel AA released the song Meyor Que Yo (“Better than Me,” in English), dedicated to Karol G. In that song, Anuel implied that Karol G would never find someone like him. With Mi Ex Tenía Razón, her answer is straightforward: you were right; I didn’t find someone like you; I found someone better. Karol G is currently dating the Colombian rapper Feid, and Anuel AA was already aware of it when he released Meyor Que Yo.
In the lyrics of Mi Ex Tenía Razón, Karol G expresses her happiness about the man beside her. She praises him for making her feel loved, in bed and out of the bedroom:
Baby, in bed you healed everything that hurt me
You made me beat where I was no longer beating
I do believe you when you tell me “my love”
Therefore, the song is a passionate love message dedicated to her current boyfriend, Feid. However, the chorus intends to send a direct answer to Anuel AA, as we said before. Here is the English translation of the chorus:
My ex was right
He said I wouldn’t find someone like him
And I got a better one, who treats me better
Although Mi Ex Tenía Razon became viral for the lines addressed to Anuel AA, the rest of its lyrics beautifully acknowledge how happy Karol G is now with Feid. In the song’s second part, she explains how ugly she felt before and how her life has changed now that they are together. In one of the most meaningful lines, Karol G says:
Now I realize that I was the one who got crowned
With that line, Karol G uses the word “coroné” (crowned), which directly references Feid’s 2021 famous song. From this point of view, Karol G wants to imply that she’s happy that Feid crowned her as his girlfriend.
After all, Mi Ex Tenía Razón counts both as an assertive answer to Anuel AA and a declaration of love toward Feid, and that’s how its meaning should be interpreted: in some way, my ex was right, I didn’t find someone like him; I found someone much better.
The complete English lyrics
