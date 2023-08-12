Karol G, Mi Ex Tenía Razón: the English lyrics & meaning

Released in August 2023, Mi Ex Tenía Razón is the decisive answer by Karol G to the recent message her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA, publicly shared with his songs. It’s a song with a precise meaning that can be easily interpreted if you know the story behind it. In this article, we will discover the English lyrics (you’ll find them at the end of the article) and the song’s meaning.

You can find the official video for Mi Ex Tenía Razon here on Youtube.

Mi Ex Tenía Razón: the English lyrics & meaning

Mi Ex Tenía Razón is Karol G’s answer to her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA and his song Meyor Que Yo (we analyzed it in this article). In Spanish, “Mi Ex Tenía Razon” means “my ex was right”: the title and the lyrics have an ironic meaning, and that’s why everybody wanted to understand more about what Mi Ex Tenía Razón meant.

In May 2023, Anuel AA released the song Meyor Que Yo (“Better than Me,” in English), dedicated to Karol G. In that song, Anuel implied that Karol G would never find someone like him. With Mi Ex Tenía Razón, her answer is straightforward: you were right; I didn’t find someone like you; I found someone better. Karol G is currently dating the Colombian rapper Feid, and Anuel AA was already aware of it when he released Meyor Que Yo.

In the lyrics of Mi Ex Tenía Razón, Karol G expresses her happiness about the man beside her. She praises him for making her feel loved, in bed and out of the bedroom:

Baby, in bed you healed everything that hurt me

You made me beat where I was no longer beating

I do believe you when you tell me “my love”

Therefore, the song is a passionate love message dedicated to her current boyfriend, Feid. However, the chorus intends to send a direct answer to Anuel AA, as we said before. Here is the English translation of the chorus:

My ex was right

He said I wouldn’t find someone like him

And I got a better one, who treats me better

Although Mi Ex Tenía Razon became viral for the lines addressed to Anuel AA, the rest of its lyrics beautifully acknowledge how happy Karol G is now with Feid. In the song’s second part, she explains how ugly she felt before and how her life has changed now that they are together. In one of the most meaningful lines, Karol G says:

Now I realize that I was the one who got crowned

With that line, Karol G uses the word “coroné” (crowned), which directly references Feid’s 2021 famous song. From this point of view, Karol G wants to imply that she’s happy that Feid crowned her as his girlfriend.

After all, Mi Ex Tenía Razón counts both as an assertive answer to Anuel AA and a declaration of love toward Feid, and that’s how its meaning should be interpreted: in some way, my ex was right, I didn’t find someone like him; I found someone much better.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete English lyrics

With you the days at the beach make me hotter

Because of you I forgot about the past and I don’t hold grudges

Baby, in bed you healed everything that hurt me

You made me beat where I was no longer beating

I do believe you when you tell me “my love”

My ex was right

He said I wouldn’t find someone like him

And I got a better one, who treats me better

My ex was right

When he said no one will do me like him

Why do I tell him no? If he makes me better…

I like everything next to you

In line they don’t treat me like at Fendi

And I’m a machine, but they had me empty

I felt ugly like Betty and now I’m pretty

In the disco lowering a bottle of Moët

Straight to bed so that they do it to me as it is

I really don’t know why the f–k I cried

If now I realize that I was the one who got crowned

With you, my love

My bed gets much better

I no longer miss the life I had

When I think about what he said

My ex was right

He said I wouldn’t find someone like him

And I got a better one, who treats me better

My ex was right

When he said no one will do me like him

Why do I tell him no? If he makes me better…

My ex was right

When he said no one will do me like him

Why do I tell him no? If he makes me better…