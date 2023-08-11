Bad Idea Right is the second single released by Olivia Rodrigo from her 2023 album GUTS, set for release in September. The song, accompanied by an original official video, is a funny interpretation of the well-known temptation we all have to reconnect with our exes, especially when that involves a physical connection that was never over. The lyrics can be better interpreted if we look at the video and the song’s style. Let’s delve into the track’s meaning; you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Olivia Rodrigo’s Bad Idea, Right? below.

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Idea, Right? The lyrics & meaning

Bad Idea Right is a song about the typical temptations and thoughts we have when our ex comes back, asking to reconnect. In the lyrics, it’s clear that the reason for his return is only sex, and the singer knows it very well. Nevertheless, she decides to go to him.

The song’s musical style is heavily influenced by 80s pop music, and the official video reflects this stylistic choice: Olivia Rodrigo is in a typical teenage party from those years. All this makes us understand that the lyrics meaning, in Bad Idea Right, mirrors those naive, immature decisions we make when we follow our instincts. After all, Olivia Rodrigo says it explicitly:

Yes, I know that he’s my ex

But can’t two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

The biggest lie I ever said

The singer is perfectly aware that meeting her ex is a mistake. There is a reason why they broke up, and she hasn’t heard from him in months. But he’s close; he’s sending her his new address. He’s only inviting her for sex, that’s clear. But the lyrics of Bad Idea Right give a clear idea of what happens in Olivia Rodrigo’s mind when he comes back:

But God, when I look at you

My brain goes, “Aaah”

I cannot hear my thoughts

Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

The singer interprets the role of the young girl who cannot think straight when she sees him. That’s also the reason for the stylistic choices for the video and the song: Bad Idea Right is about the mistakes we make when we don’t think carefully about our decisions. All the things we typically do when we are young, and our emotions are too strong. That’s why her brain goes “Aaah”: Olivia is so overwhelmed by her attraction towards him that she can no longer hear the thoughts from her rational side.

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

F**k it, it’s fine

So Olivia decides to accept the temptation. She goes to his address, and the video shows her ex as a man on flames, symbolizing how “hot” he is. Following her instinct, the decision has been made, and the song provides an easy-listening background to the whole situation, remarking how she’s not really analyzing her actions right now. Time will come to see the effects of her actions. Probably the morning after.

The complete lyrics

Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months

But I’m out right now and I’m all fu–ed up

And you’re callin’ my phone and you’re all alone

And I’m sensing some undertone

And I’m right here with all my friends

But you’re sending me your new address

And I know we’re done, I know we’re through

But, God, when I look at you

My brain goes, “Ah”

Can’t hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

F–k it, it’s fine

Yes, I know that he’s my ex

But can’t two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

The biggest lie I ever said

Oh, yes, I know that he’s my ex

But can’t two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

I just tripped and fell into his bed

Now I’m gettin’ in the car, wreckin’ all my plans

I know I should stop, but I can’t

And I told my friends I was asleep

But I never said where or in whose sheets

And I pull up to your place on the second floor

And you’re standing, smiling at the door

And I’m sure I’ve seen much hotter men

But I really can’t remember when

My brain goes, “Ah”

Can’t hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It’s a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

F–k it, it’s fine

Yes, I know that he’s my ex

But can’t two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

The biggest lie I ever said

Oh, yes, I know that he’s my ex

But can’t two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

I just tripped and fell into his bed

Oh, yes, I know that he’s my ex

Can’t two people reconnect?

The biggest lie I ever said

I just tripped and fell into his bed

My brain goes, “Ah”

Can’t hear my thoughts

The biggest lie I ever said

My brain goes, “Ah”

Can’t hear my thoughts

I just tripped and fell into his bed