The idea developed by Amazon for their commercial campaign in the summer of 2023 is undoubtedly effective. The targets are the young students who need to furnish their dorm, and the ads show how simple it can be to order what they need on their favorite online shopping website. First, they were Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson. Then, it was the boys’ turn, and Noah Schnapp was there for them. Let’s see what happens in the commercial.

You can watch the Amazon dorm commercial with Noah Schnapp below.

The Amazon dorm commercial with Noah Schnapp

The young American actor Noah Schnapp is the protagonist of the Amazon “dorm” commercial released in July 2023. Noah was just 18 when this commercial was shot, but he’s already a famous actor among the young generation, primarily renowned as Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

In the commercial, Noah impersonates a young student who welcomes us into his dorm room. With the help of Amazon, he furnished his space precisely as he wished: Noah shows us his favorite areas and how he organized the place for his main passions.

The most peculiar moment is when the actor shows us how he enjoys watching a good movie. He proudly points at the TV he bought on the deals he found on Amazon, sits on one of those characteristics chairs usually used by movie directors, and enjoys his popcorn under the blanket. An image of comfort and relaxation that can inspire many students living in college dorms.

The Amazon commercial ends probably earlier than expected because Noah Schnapp is a busy guy and receives an important call while he’s in the dorm. But the message already arrived: every is easier with online shopping.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave