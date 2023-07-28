Ivan Cornejo, Aqui Te Espero: the English lyrics & meaning

Ivan Cornejo is definitely one of the most interesting emerging artists of the last few years, especially in the world of Latin music. Since he officially started releasing his music in 2021, he has become one of the most esteemed (and streamed) musicians in the Spanish-speaking world, and his career has just started. In July 2023, he returned with a new single, Aqui Te Espero, and obviously, fans wanted to discover more about its meaning. In this article, we will analyze the English lyrics – you will find them in the full version at the end.

You can watch the official video for Ivan Cornejo’s Aqui Te Espero below.

Aqui Te Espero: the English lyrics & meaning

Aqui Te Espero is a painful song about a love that’s over but still holds an important place in the artist’s life. In its lyrics, Ivan Cornejo describes himself as a man driven by this love, even though the girl he loves has already left. “Aqui Te Espero” is Spanish for “I wait for you here,” referring to the artist’s intention to return to the place where their story ended.

The singer expresses his pain already in the initial lyrics of Aqui Te Espero. He’s sadly aware that she has all the power right now. Her behavior, her position, her choices, all this directly defines the way Ivan Cordejo feels. Although he’s aware that this subordinate condition is destroying him, in this phase, there is nothing he feels he can do. And the hardest part is that she seems to do all this on purpose.

In this particular phase of Ivan’s experience, he feels nothing is going to change his condition. He firmly believes this is the highest form of love he will ever experience, and he doesn’t want to abandon it now. That’s why, despite the pain, despite the fact that nobody understands him, he focuses only on how beautiful this love is (or was).

This generates a clear condition of subordination to the feelings he has. The lyrics in Aqui Te Espero are clear on this: Ivan Cordejo is dying for this lost love; he’s fully aware of it. But that doesn’t change a thing: he still wants to soak in these emotions without limits. So he returns to the last place where he saw her: here, where their boat symbolically drowned. Hoping to have a second chance.

Aqui Te Espero is a song about desperate love, and this is the only meaning behind the lyrics: I’m still depending on this, although it’s over; I’m unable to move on, and I have no intention to do so: my feelings are still alive, and the only thing I can think about is how beautiful what we had was.

The complete English lyrics

Who do you think you are mistreating me like this

You think I’m a fool doing everything for you

Don’t take advantage of me, you know you have power

You have all the control, I can hardly see

You know very well what it is

You love to destroy me

No one will understand

No one will be able to change how I feel about you

No one is going to understand me

And how beautiful it is to love you and be able to kiss you

I don’t care what they think and call me crazy

For thinking that you’re coming back

You have me circling for your love, for your love

I’m dying for you, it was all for you

Why did you forget about me?

And here I wait for you

Where our story ended

Where our boat drowned

When will our part two come out?

And even if your love is a lie

I would wait for you all the time in the world

I also lied when I told you that I didn’t feel anything for you

When you left my life, I cried for you

I don’t care what they think and call me crazy

Why don’t you come back?

You have me circling for your love, for your love

I’m dying for you, it was all for you

Why did you forget about me?