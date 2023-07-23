The song in the 2023 Google Plants commercial

There is always a special feeling when a commercial manages to bring back the beauty of 80s music. You immediately sense something different in the air, and people get caught in a particular cloud of surprise. It happened again with the commercial released by Google in the summer of 2023, sharing the new features of their search function: the featured song is a classic hit by the synth-pop band Yazoo; let’s discover the single and the origin of the line “all I needed was the love you gave”.

You can watch the 2023 Google Plants commercial here on Youtube.

The Yazoo song in the 2023 Google Plants commercial

The song featured in the 2023 Google commercial with the unknown plants is Only You by Yazoo. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Yazoo was a British synth-pop band that formed in the early 1980s. The duo consisted of two talented musicians, vocalist Alison Moyet and keyboardist Vince Clarke. They gained popularity for a short period in the early 1980s with songs like Only You, Don’t Go, Situation, and Nobody’s Diary. After that, both artists went on with different projects: Alison Moyet mainly worked as a solo artist, whereas Vince Clarke entered the English band Erasure.

Yazoo is part of the most significant music acts of the 80s, especially in the evolution of pop and electronic music. The early 80s were a unique moment in music history: the pop context started using the electronic discoveries introduced in the previous decade, giving birth to the synth-pop and electro-pop concepts. From there, pop music completely changed its face forever.

The lyrics you hear in the Google Plants commercial are the following:

Sometimes when I think of her name

When it’s only a game

And I need you

All I needed was the love you gave

All I needed for another day

And all I ever knew

Only you

The song is a poetic description of an ended love relationship. The protagonist thinks back to the emotions of that love, recalling how those feelings were the only thing he needed.

Yazoo’s Only You is a perfect example of how 80s music was able to make us escape into a different world: something that rarely happens nowadays, which is why the song makes the 2023 Google commercial stand out from the other ads.

