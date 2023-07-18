For some belonging to the older generations, it could even be a shock. Meow Mix, the classic cat food brand, has been renowned since the 70s for its famous jingle, the Meow Mix Theme. But we are in 2023, and it’s time to make everything refreshed. That’s how the new commercial was born: Meow Mix jingle remix interpreted by a cat band in the style of 90s pop. And the singer leading them is JC Chasez, who rose to fame in that decade as part of the boy band NSYNC. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the new Meow Mix commercial released in 2023 below.

Wet Your Whiskers (Meow Mix jingle remix) - Tabby 5 Watch this video on YouTube.

NSYNC’s JC Chasez leads the new Meow Mix 2023 commercial

The new commercial released by Meow Mix in the summer of 2023 features a brave remix of their classic jingle in the style of 90s American pop: the singer leading the remix is JC Chasez, who became famous in the second half of the 90s as a member of the popular boy band NSYNC.

For those who don’t know them, NSYNC was an American boy band formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995. The group consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. They rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with their pop and R&B-infused songs, synchronized dance routines, and youthful appeal. Those who were teenagers in those years perfectly remembers NSYNC among the most prominent pop band of the moment, together with the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls.

NSYNC gained widespread recognition with their self-titled debut album released in 1997, which included hits like I Want You Back and Tearing Up My Heart. Their second album, “No Strings Attached” (2000), became one of the fastest-selling albums of all time, with the lead single Bye Bye Bye becoming an international hit: you can watch the official video here.

JC Chasez was one of the songwriters making the music released by NSYNC. With this background, he’s been asked to create a new version of the Meow Mix Theme, a classic jingle recognizable since the 90s, and the result is in the video you find earlier in this article: a band made of five cats interprets it, sending us again back on the golden years of boy bands.

The original Meow Mix jingle was written in 1970 by marketing consultant Shelly Palmer. You can hear the original jingle here on Youtube: the singer who meowed in the original song was Linda November, an artist who interpreted dozens of famous commercial jingles in the last few decades.

Things cannot stay the same forever: the moment for change always arrives, sooner or later. And Meow Mix did it by releasing a new commercial, remixing their classic jingle with the help of a pop icon, NSYNC’s JC Chasez. And if you were emotionally attached to their classic song, be philosophical: the new jingle is nostalgic as well, in its own way.

