Karol G, S91: the English lyrics and the song meaning

On July 14, 2023, Karol G released her new song, S91, giving joy to all her fans worldwide. The track is not part of her last album Mañana será bonito, released a few months before, representing a new content the Colombian singer wanted to share in that moment. People have been wondering what S91 stands for, since it’s not mentioned in the lyrics. In this article, we will discover the answer and the song’s meaning: you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Karol G’s S91 below.

S91: the English lyrics and the song meaning

In the lyrics of S91, Karol G takes a moment to evaluate her life and career and how they evolved up to the present. The singer acknowledges her own success, showing pride for the money she managed to make and the prestige she has in the music scene, even though many people didn’t believe in her in the past.

What is S91? It’s a reference to Psalm 91 of the Bible. Psalm is translated with “Salmo” in Spanish, that’s where the “S” comes from. The lyrics of S91 end with verses quoted from Psalm 91: below, you can find the original verses in English.

You will not fear the terror of night

[…]

Nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness

[…]

A thousand may fall at your side

Ten thousand at your right hand

But it will not come near you

The quote from the Bible provides an essential meaning to the lyrics in Karol G S91. The singer is proud of what she achieved so far; she feels safe in her success. However, she’s probably aware that things can always go wrong. Haters will always attack you, and you will feel their arrows coming close to you. The verses from that Psalm are there to reassure her: if you keep going on the right path, the threats won’t touch you. God will protect you.

The reference to haters is intentional: every successful artist attracts jealousy and envy. And being constantly attacked can make you feel unstable. What the singer does is work on her unique style, ensuring she will never sound like a copy of something else. That’s her “flow,” after all.

They want to be like me, I already saw them

But the flow is not for sale

I’m sorry but the flow is not for sale

No ooo

The rest of the song insists on her incredible achievements, showing pride and self-confidence. If we want to summarize the meaning of S91 lyrics, we can say this: Karol G achieved something that only a few elected can do in music, and that comes from her talent and her ability to be unique. However, being on top sometimes feels scary, and that’s where the Bible and Psalm 91 come to help, reassuring her that nothing will truly hurt her.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

I created a new flow to be analyze

I leave every country I step on

Since the plane lands

I keep my people happy

That’s what I always wanted

I no longer have people who envy me

What I have is apprentices

They want to be like me, I already saw them

But the flow is not for sale

I’m sorry but the flow is not for sale

No ooo

It is not sold, nor is it lent

From afar you can see what they want to be

like me, I already saw them

But the flow is not for sale

I’m sorry but the flow is not for sale

No ooo

It is not sold, nor is it lent

The G is breaking in what is expected

And I know that it makes many desperate

On every styles, every way

I’m like Goku with the seven spheres

The country girl taking the lead,

Keeping it high, as she wants

I have hands fighting for me

Yes, also the record companies

And if it hurts that I’m breaking it, as supposed, well, my bad

I can live like four lives without working, only with my royalties

I have people who did not believe me, wanting to work in my company,

And girls who tell me that for me, they would change with no fear

La Bichota, the tough one, the girl, she breaks the show singing even with the flu

I arrive in Spain and they tell me, “Auntie, you made a flow that freaks out!”

I passed seven zeros a while ago

My fandom and I are inseparable

I feel amazing, I feel unstoppable

They want to be like me, I already saw them

But the flow is not for sale

I’m sorry but the flow is not for sale

No ooo

It is not sold, nor is it lent

From afar you can see what they want to be

like me, I already saw them

But the flow is not for sale

I’m sorry but the flow is not for sale

No ooo

It is not sold, nor is it lent

You will not fear the terror of night

Nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness

A thousand may fall at your side

Ten thousand at your right hand

But it will not come near you