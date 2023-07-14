Burn The House Down ending explained: who did it & why?

Prepare to unravel the secrets of the captivating series Burn The House Down on Netflix. This suspenseful revenge drama takes us on a thrilling journey alongside Anzu, a determined protagonist seeking justice for a tragic incident. Thirteen years after her family’s home was engulfed in flames, Anzu is driven to uncover the truth behind the fire and bring the culprits to light. In this article, we will provide the series’ plot and ending explained, revealing the identity of the perpetrator and exploring the motivations behind their actions. Join us as we embark on a captivating exploration of Burn The House Down, where the ultimate question remains: who set the house on fire, and why? Get ready to uncover the truth behind the enigmatic conclusion of this riveting series.

You can watch the official trailer for Burn The House Down here on youtube.

Burn The House Down: the plot

In the plot of Burn The House Down, the protagonist is Anzu, a young girl driven by the desire to avenge her mother. Thirteen years ago, the house where her family, the Mitarais, resided was destroyed in a devastating fire. Anzu’s mother took the blame, as it appeared that the fire originated from a stove left unattended. In the aftermath of the incident, Anzu’s parents divorced, and she and her sister Yuzu lived with their mother, who gradually fell into depression, leading to amnesia as a coping mechanism to block out the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Anzu’s father remarried Makiko, who was seemingly one of her mother’s closest friends. However, Anzu firmly believes that Makiko is the true culprit behind the fire, seeking to replace her mother and steal her life. In fact, the once-filled home of the Mitarai family, consisting of Satsuki, Anzu, Yuzu, and their father, is now occupied by Makiko and her two children from a previous marriage: Kichii and Shinji.

To carry out her revenge, Anzu secures employment under a false name as a maid in the Mitarai family’s household, gradually working to gain Makiko’s trust, who harbors many secrets. Anzu discovers, as she had suspected, that Makiko had stolen various personal belongings belonging to her mother, providing further evidence of her intentions to replace her and expose the facade of their friendship.

With the help of her sister Yuzu and her best friend Claire, Anzu also uncovers that Makiko had a blog thirteen years ago, where she posed as an elegant woman, showcasing pictures of clothes, bags, and jewelry she had previously stolen from Satsuki. Furthermore, while working as a maid, Anzu discovers that the eldest son, instead of being an accomplished trader traveling the world, is, in fact, a reclusive hikikomori confined to his room for years.

This boy was once friends with Anzu before the fire, and she gradually tries to establish contact with him without being discovered, all in the quest for evidence that can incriminate Makiko and finally free her mother from the burden holding her hostage.

As the story progresses, midway through the plot of Burn The House Down, Kinjii realizes what was already explained to us: the housekeeper is none other than Anzu. Although initially appearing hostile towards her, their relationship takes a surprising turn, and they gradually develop a newfound bond, becoming unlikely allies. It is through Kinjii’s assistance that they embark on the final twist, carefully unraveling the truth behind the arson and the responsible party. This leads us to the ending of Burn The House Down, which needs to be explained separately.

Burn The House Down ending explained: who set the house on fire, and why?

To corner Makiko and make her confess, Kinjii aids Anzu by creating a fake Instagram profile that accuses Makiko, threatening to expose her entire past and all the falsehoods she has told to get where she is now. Makiko finds herself trapped with no way out, and when confronted by Anzu, Yuzu, her two children, and her husband, urging her to tell the truth about the fire, she finally succumbs and admits to being the culprit. However, this isn’t enough to make her step back and seek forgiveness. On the contrary, she continues to portray herself as the popular Makiko Mitarai and once again manipulates her husband, the father of Anzu and Yuzu, convincing him not to pursue a divorce, as it is her popularity that has made the Mitarai Hospital so successful.

At this point in the story, one might think that now that the culprit has been exposed, the focus is on figuring out how to resolve the fact that Makiko seems to remain unpunished, given that her husband still does not decide to stand against her. However, there are more plot twists around the corner. Makiko is bombarded with an avalanche of insults, and her popularity plummets when photos of her extremely messy and disorganized house are posted on her Instagram account. Fans realize that she is a liar and that her entire life is a lie. At this juncture, Makiko’s exasperated husband reports her to the police, and she is taken away shortly after Kinjii finally decides to not only leave his room but also escape from that accursed house.

But just when it seems that justice has been served and the public acknowledges Makiko as the culprit behind the fire, a shocking twist unfolds at the ending of Burn The House Down, and we’ll have it explained now. Kinjii, upon learning that his mother has been reported to the police and has confessed, steps forward to self-incriminate. He tells the police that he was the one who started the fire, revealing the biggest mystery of Burn The House Down. This revelation may seem plausible, especially considering a flashback where Kinjii tells his mother about a friend who escaped arrest after stealing from an arcade because it mysteriously caught fire, leading the investigations away from him. Initially, the flashback presented Makiko as the one inspired by that story to set the fire. However, now it appears that Kinjii’s words paint the picture of a guilty person.

Anzu, however, refuses to believe that Kinjii could be responsible or simply doesn’t want to accept it. When she confronts Makiko in her house, Tuzu and her stepbrother Shinji are also present. In a fit of anger, Makiko tosses a lighter onto the table, causing it to catch fire quickly. Desperately, they try to put out the fire, and in that moment, Shinji can no longer hide the truth. He confesses that it was he who accidentally set Anzu’s house on fire. He had entered the Mitarai residence to return Satsuki’s wool sweater (which had been seen as evidence against Makiko). Upon seeing the curry pot, he had lit the stove out of curiosity, but unfortunately, a kitchen towel caught fire, and he couldn’t contain it. He fled, using the wool cardigan as a cover-up, hiding his secret from everyone.

The only one who had suspected his involvement in the fire was Kinjii, who had noticed his blackened feet. However, Kinjii had believed that the true culprit was his mother, Makiko, and that Shinji was an innocent victim of her actions.

Therefore, in the end, all the characters and their hidden actions were nothing more than profound weaknesses rather than malicious intent.

The series meaning

Ultimately, the concealed actions of the characters in the series were not driven by inherent wickedness, but by deep human vulnerabilities. It means that behind their wrongdoings or secret behaviors lie emotional fragilities, fears, insecurities, or past traumas that have influenced their decisions.

For example, in the case of Makiko, although she initially appeared to be the primary culprit behind the fire, it is eventually revealed that her actions stem from profound insecurity and a desire to seek happiness and fulfillment in her life. Similarly, Shinji, despite being the accidental arsonist, did not act out of malice but rather from a position of fear and the desire to hide his responsibility out of fear of the consequences.

This concept suggests that the characters, like all of us, are complex and influenced by a range of factors that make them human. Their actions may be flawed or harmful, but at the core, there is often a deep vulnerability that explains why they behaved that way. This understanding can lead to greater empathy towards the characters and encourages us to reflect on the complexity of human beings and the nature of our own actions. And that’s the meaning that the ending of Burn The House Down has explained to us.

