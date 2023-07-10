NewJeans, Super Shy: the English lyrics & meaning

The K-pop girl group NewJeans is back in July 2023 with a new single, Super Shy, exploring their relationship with love and infatuation again. Since last year, the band expressed the topic in many ways, with songs like Cookie, Ditto, and OMG. Super Shy seems to introduce a new dimension, though: let’s explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the English translation of the lyrics at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for NewJeans’ Super Shy below.

Super Shy: the English lyrics & meaning

In the lyrics of Super Shy, NewJeans describe their feelings while being with the boy they are in love with. They are finally face to face with the person they are attracted to and realize how shy they are. However, that doesn’t prevent them from winning his heart.

For many fans, this represents a change in NewJeans’ evolution: before Super Shy, the singers always described what they felt inside their introspection, without daring to get closer to that man. But with this song, it seems clear that the singers are finally in front of the boy they are infatuated with.

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

Reading the lyrics in Super Shy, we discover that NewJeans are in a public place with this man. Far from everyone’s eyes, an intense moment that fuels their emotions. This is confirmed by the official video, where we see NewJeans in open places like the park, the bus, or the supermarket.

And I wanna go out with you

Where you wanna go? (Huh?)

Find a lil spot, just sit and talk

Looking pretty, follow me

The two of us side by side

Can you see (look)

My eyes (Heh)

Suddenly shine

When you say I’m your dream

There is something special running between them. The singer explains it when she says he seems to know her name better than anyone else. Two pure souls, looking at each other in their depths, listening to their feelings.

You don’t even know my name

Do ya-a?

More than anyone

Yeah, you’re special and you know it

You’re the top, babe

That’s the only meaning behind the lyrics of Super Shy: I’m here now, in front of you, looking at you, and my heart is bursting. I’m shy, I’m not used to this kind of situation. But I know it will work: you’ll be mine, after all.

The complete English lyrics

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

And I wanna go out with you

Where you wanna go? (Huh?)

Find a lil spot, just sit and talk

Looking pretty, follow me

The two of us side by side

Can you see (look)

My eyes (Heh)

Suddenly shine

When you say I’m your dream

You don’t even know my name

Do ya?

You don’t even know my name

Do ya-a?

More than anyone

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

I’m good at talking, but why is it like this?

I don’t like that

Something odd about you

Yeah, you’re special and you know it

You’re the top, babe

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine

Trembling even now, you’re on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but I’m super shy, super shy

You don’t even know my name

Do ya?

You don’t even know my name

Do ya-a?

More than anyone

You don’t even know my name

Do ya?

You don’t even know my name Do ya-a?