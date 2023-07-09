Peso Pluma, Tulum: the English lyrics & the meaning

Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera are two heavyweights of Latin-American music, so having them together in one song was a certainty: there was no way Tulum wouldn’t have become a worldwide hit. And being streamed from all corners of the world, many people wonder about the English translation of the lyrics and the song’s meaning. In this article, we will explain everything, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
Tulum: the English lyrics & the meaning
In the lyrics of Tulum, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera talk to a girl they are in love with, asking them again to break up with her man and go with them. The song’s protagonist makes it clear: she deserves much better than that man. And she knows she can have it if she chooses the singer, especially after the many nights they spent together.
Tulum is a touristic location in Mexico, famous for its Mayan ruins. It’s mentioned in the lyrics when the singer refers to the vacation the girl spent with that man, accurately covered with many photos on her social networks. Although all photos looked beautiful, the author knows her heart is not excited as it should.
Lots of vacation photos over there in Tulum
But I know that your heart does not make turum turum
The song firmly states two concepts: the man she’s with is worth much less than her, whereas the singer would be a better match. That’s what the song introduces already at the beginning:
You’re a ten, but you’re still with that guy
That doesn’t even reach your feet, and doesn’t even seem like your type
That’s why the chorus is focused on convincing her to make the right choice. Quickly, because the singer is saying quite clearly that he feels neglected while she’s still with that man.
Tell him to say goodbye, that you are already convinced
Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name
That the food gets cold, when it is neglected
In the second half of the song, we get some more elements. We understand that the other man has money, he gives her expensive gifts. But the singer is sure he can compete in another way: what he gives her is authentic. He creates a space in his life for her; he dedicates his time and feelings to her. Therefore, if she values pure love over materialistic objects, she knows the right choice.
He bought you a Rolex, but I gave you my time
He has mansions, but in my apartment I made you feel things that the wind doesn’t take away
That’s the real meaning of the lyrics in Tulum: you are still with that man, but you deserve much better than him. I’m waiting for you; I’m waiting for you to choose me so we both start getting what we truly deserve.
The complete English lyrics
Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics in Tulum.
You’re a ten, but you’re still with that guy
That doesn’t even reach your feet, and doesn’t even seem like your type
Lots of vacation photos over there in Tulum
But I know that your heart does not make turum turum
Baby you were wasting time
It’s good that I arrived on time
Baby, what I was missing was you
You are the richest thing on the menu
Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced
Baby, what I was missing was you
You are the richest thing on the menu
Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced
Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name
That the food gets cold, when it is neglected
And tell him that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name
That the food gets cold, when it is neglected
Baby our time has come
He bought you a Rolex, but I gave you my time
He has mansions, but in my apartment I made you feel things that the wind doesn’t take away
Baby, I’m sorry
But after losing him, mommy, you are the one who wins
You are like a piano that I never play
And if we go far away, we end up drinking, dancing
On a beach without clothes, while your body is swimming
Baby, what I was missing was you
You are the richest thing on the menu
Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced
Baby, what I was missing was you
You are the richest thing on the menu
Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced
Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name
That the food gets cold, when it is neglected
And tell him that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name
That the food gets cold, when it is neglected