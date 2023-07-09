Peso Pluma, Tulum: the English lyrics & the meaning

Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera are two heavyweights of Latin-American music, so having them together in one song was a certainty: there was no way Tulum wouldn’t have become a worldwide hit. And being streamed from all corners of the world, many people wonder about the English translation of the lyrics and the song’s meaning. In this article, we will explain everything, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera’s Tulum below.

Tulum: the English lyrics & the meaning

In the lyrics of Tulum, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera talk to a girl they are in love with, asking them again to break up with her man and go with them. The song’s protagonist makes it clear: she deserves much better than that man. And she knows she can have it if she chooses the singer, especially after the many nights they spent together.

Tulum is a touristic location in Mexico, famous for its Mayan ruins. It’s mentioned in the lyrics when the singer refers to the vacation the girl spent with that man, accurately covered with many photos on her social networks. Although all photos looked beautiful, the author knows her heart is not excited as it should.

Lots of vacation photos over there in Tulum

But I know that your heart does not make turum turum

The song firmly states two concepts: the man she’s with is worth much less than her, whereas the singer would be a better match. That’s what the song introduces already at the beginning:

You’re a ten, but you’re still with that guy

That doesn’t even reach your feet, and doesn’t even seem like your type

That’s why the chorus is focused on convincing her to make the right choice. Quickly, because the singer is saying quite clearly that he feels neglected while she’s still with that man.

Tell him to say goodbye, that you are already convinced

Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name

That the food gets cold, when it is neglected

In the second half of the song, we get some more elements. We understand that the other man has money, he gives her expensive gifts. But the singer is sure he can compete in another way: what he gives her is authentic. He creates a space in his life for her; he dedicates his time and feelings to her. Therefore, if she values pure love over materialistic objects, she knows the right choice.

He bought you a Rolex, but I gave you my time

He has mansions, but in my apartment I made you feel things that the wind doesn’t take away

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics in Tulum: you are still with that man, but you deserve much better than him. I’m waiting for you; I’m waiting for you to choose me so we both start getting what we truly deserve.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics in Tulum.

You’re a ten, but you’re still with that guy

That doesn’t even reach your feet, and doesn’t even seem like your type

Lots of vacation photos over there in Tulum

But I know that your heart does not make turum turum

Baby you were wasting time

It’s good that I arrived on time

Baby, what I was missing was you

You are the richest thing on the menu

Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced

Baby, what I was missing was you

You are the richest thing on the menu

Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced

Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name

That the food gets cold, when it is neglected

And tell him that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name

That the food gets cold, when it is neglected

Baby our time has come

He bought you a Rolex, but I gave you my time

He has mansions, but in my apartment I made you feel things that the wind doesn’t take away

Baby, I’m sorry

But after losing him, mommy, you are the one who wins

You are like a piano that I never play

And if we go far away, we end up drinking, dancing

On a beach without clothes, while your body is swimming

Baby, what I was missing was you

You are the richest thing on the menu

Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced

Baby, what I was missing was you

You are the richest thing on the menu

Say goodbye to him, tell him that you are already convinced

Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name

That the food gets cold, when it is neglected

And tell him that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name

That the food gets cold, when it is neglected