I Won’t Grow Up: the song in the 2023 Publix commercial

Sometimes the songs we hear in TV commercials are so catchy that we keep hearing their echo in our minds. And that’s usually when we start wondering where they come from, what’s their stories. Like it happened in the summer of 2023 with the new Publix commercial featuring a classic song belonging to a famous musical. The kids singing “I Won’t Grow Up” are impossible to forget: let’s discover more about this song.

You can watch the 2023 Publix commercial with the song I Won’t Grow Up below.

I Won’t Grow Up: the song in the Publix commercial

The song featured in the 2023 Publix commercial is I Won’t Grow Up, from the soundtrack of the 1954 musical Peter Pan. You can hear the original song here on Youtube, from the first version of the Broadway musical.

It was a musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s famous play and novel, Peter Pan, and was broadcast on NBC in the United States. In the original version, Mary Martin starred in the lead role of Peter Pan and Cyril Ritchard as Captain Hook.

The musical was a groundbreaking television event and was highly successful, receiving positive reviews from critics and capturing the hearts of viewers. Mary Martin’s portrayal of Peter Pan became iconic, and her performance, along with Cyril Ritchard’s Captain Hook, is still remembered fondly by many. Among the other actors in the musical, we have Kathleen Nolan as Wendy, Robert Harrington as John Darling, and Joseph Stafford as Michael Darling. Mary Martin, Robert Harrington, Joseph Stafford, and Kathy Nolan, are the voices you hear in the original version of the song and in the Publix commercial.

The musical featured other memorable songs such as I’m Flying and Never Never Land, which have become beloved classics. The 1954 live television production of Peter Pan was so popular that it was subsequently restaged several times and even filmed for theatrical release. It has remained a beloved adaptation of the Peter Pan story and has been influential in shaping subsequent interpretations of the character in film, theater, and popular culture.

I Won’t Grow Up is a song about Peter Pan’s famous desire to never leave childhood. The song’s lyrics express precisely what the young boy wishes to do instead. Below you can find the lines you hear in the Publix commercial.

I won’t grow up

I don’t wanna go to school

Just to learn to be a parrot

And recite a silly rule

If growing up means it would be beneath my dignity to climb a tree

I’ll never grow up never grow up, never grow up, never grow up

Not me! Not I! Not me! Not me!

I won’t grow up

I don’t wanna wear a tie

And a serious expression

In the middle of July

Cause growing up is awfuler

Than all the awful things that ever were!

I’ll never grow up, never grow up, never grow up

No sir! Not I! Not me!

By choosing the song I Won’t Grow Up, the Publix commercial shares the childhood spirit that wants to keep things as fun as they are when we are young. The song is easily recognized by the older generations and triggers immediate curiosity in young people: now you know where it is from.

