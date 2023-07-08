Fatal Seduction plot explained: did Jacob kill Brenda?

Fatal Seduction is one of those series able to catch a broad type of viewers. Landed on Netflix in July 2023, it mixes the “steamy” mood people enjoyed in series like 365 Days or 50 Shades, adding a consistent dose of crime that makes things more mysterious. The protagonist is Nandi, a professor who’s having an affair with Jacob. The problem is that Jacob is suspected of being the murderer of her sister Brenda, and the ending of Part 1 is quite open: did Jacob really kill Brenda, or he’s innocent? Let’s see how the plot can be explained.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Fatal Seduction here on Youtube.

Fatal Seduction Part 1 plot & ending explained: did Jacob kill Brenda?

The plot of Fatal Seduction starts with Nandi, the protagonist, experiencing a difficult situation: she believes her husband Leonard is cheating on her with his assistant Ameera. Frustrated, she vents out to her sister Brenda. The two sisters spend a weekend together, and that’s where Nandi meets Jacob, a young boy who was running on the beach. Nandi and Jacob end up in bed. The day after, Jacob and Nandi leave, and Brenda dies in her apartment. Police believe it’s a suicide, but nobody understands why she would take her own life.

From that moment, Fatal Seduction drifts towards a thriller. Nandi discovers that Jacob is one of her students, making the affair ethically more complicated. Jacob is in love with her and wants Nandi to divorce her husband. However, Nandi discovers that Leonard isn’t cheating: he was only doing his best to organize the surprise party for their 20th anniversary. Leonard is trying to be the best husband, which forces Nandi to think about the divorce very carefully. Meanwhile, Vuyo (a local investigator, Leonard’s brother, and Brenda’s secret boyfriend) discovers that Jacob is Benjamin Jiba’s son. Benjamin Jiba was arrested ten years before for the rape and murder of the minister’s daughter, but he always declared himself innocent. He was arrested mainly because of Brenda’s testimony against him – Brenda was the young girl’s teacher.

From this point on, many aspects of the plot of Fatal Seduction need to be explained. Vuyo is a clever investigator and suspects Jacob entering Nandi’s life isn’t just a coincidence, especially considering Brenda’s death. Nandi and Jacob keep being attracted. Vuyo continues investigating the old Jiba case, triggering Leonard and the police’s concern. Why is Vuyo a problem for them? What’s the truth, what happened ten years before? And was Brenda actually killed?

Most of the answers are explained at the ending of Fatal Seduction Part 1. We see the confrontation between Leonard and Vuyo. Leonard admits he forced Brenda to provide false testimony against Benjamin Jiba and ordered a criminal to shoot Vuyo, so he stopped investigating. The reason was that the minister didn’t want the suspects to go on his driver and asked Leonard’s help, who took the opportunity to boost his career. Meanwhile, Jacob explains to Brenda his real intentions: it’s true, Jacob stalked Nandi before meeting her to get closer to her family. His goal was to kill Leonard, making justice for his father’s arrest & suicide. But he says he didn’t kill Brenda: he only talked to her, making her feel guilty about what she did ten years before, and according to him, Brenda committed suicide immediately after.

Part 2 is coming soon, so it’s worth asking some questions: is Jacob telling the truth about Brenda in Fatal Seduction, or he’s Brenda’s murderer, as Vuyo believes? Stopping at the ending of Fatal Seduction Part 1, both theories are possible. We surely know that Jacob had killing intentions, and he hates Leonard and Brenda for what they did to his family, leading his father to take his own life. Therefore, Vuyo’s belief that Jacob killed Brenda is perfectly plausible. On the other hand, there is no evidence against Jacob: the belt isn’t enough because he actually left it there the night before. And if Jacob talked to Brenda, revealing he’s Benjamin’s son and explaining how her testimony ruined his family, it’s possible that Brenda committed suicide, overwhelmed by her guilt. After all, she feels guilty for what she has done since that day, and that’s why she quit as a teacher.

We will discover more about Jacob, Nandi, Leonard, Vuyo, and Brenda in Part 2 of Fatal Seduction. Stay tuned.

