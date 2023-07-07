Taylor Swift, When Emma Falls In Love: the lyrics & meaning

Taylor Swift returned in July 2023 with a surprise: the re-release of her third album, Speak Now, released in 2010 and published again 13 years later in its “Taylor’s version.” The American singer took the opportunity to add several bonus tracks to this release, and When Emma Falls In Love is one of them: a poetic descent in a young girl’s love story. Let’s explore the song’s meaning in this article. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Taylor Swift’s When Emma Falls In Love below.

Taylor Swift - When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

When Emma Falls In Love: the lyrics & meaning

In the lyrics of When Emma Falls In Love, Taylor Swift tells the story of this young girl, Emma, and what happens to her when she’s in love. It’s a poetic track with many beautiful images of what a young, authentic love looks like. Emma is a fictional character described by the American singer. Still, at some point, Taylor Swift explicitly says, “sometimes she wishes she was her.”

Love, in When Emma Falls In Love, is described as a life-changing experience. Emma faces it with great caution: she’s perfectly aware of all the things that can go wrong, so she suddenly faces all her insecurities now that the feelings are so strong. The first verse introduces Emma while talking with her mom about it. And a beautiful line explains her fears with the metaphor of “Little Miss Sunshine thinking about the rain.”

When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor

Closes the blinds and locks the door

When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom

Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong

She waits and takes her time

‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain

When Emma falls in love, I know

That boy will never be the same

However, the boy is destined to change as well. Love is a transformative feeling for everyone involved, implying that this form of love is the pure, authentic attraction that makes us grow in our emotional awareness. The sentiment is so strong that it can alter our judgment, and that’s the reason why Emma is afraid she’s not seeing things as they are.

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

We do not always fall in love with the right person, that’s clear. Therefore, when we feel such an intense sensation, we cautiously question ourselves, wondering if the object of our love is the right match for such an attraction. The lyrics of When Emma Falls In Love keep us on our toes until the final verse, when the song reveals something about the boy Emma is in love with:

Emma met a boy with eyes like a man

Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand

Now he’ll be her shelter when it rains

Little does he know, his whole world’s about to change

With this conclusion, the song reveals its happy ending. Both Emma and this boy will experience a transformation because of what they feel, proving that this love is precisely what we all aim for, especially at our young age. Indeed, the song ends again with Taylor Swift’s wish to feel what Emma is experiencing, and that reveals the real meaning of the lyrics inside When Emma Falls In Love: after the initial uncertainty, true love always reveals itself, and it’s the purest experience we can live in our lives.

Yeah, between me and you, sometimes I wish I was her

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor

Closes the blinds and locks the door

When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom

Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong

She waits and takes her time

‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain

When Emma falls in love, I know

That boy will never be the same

‘Cause she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

When Emma falls in love, it’s all on her face

Hangs in the air like stars in outer space

When Emma falls in love, she disappears

And we all just laugh after seein’ it all these years

When Emma falls apart, it’s when she’s alone

She takes on the pain and bears it on her own

‘Cause when Emma falls in love, she’s in it for keeps

She won’t walk away unless she knows she absolutely has to leave

And she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

Well, she’s so New York when she’s in L.A

She won’t lose herself in love the way that I did

‘Cause she’ll call you out, she’ll put you in your place

When Emma falls in love, I’m learning

Emma met a boy with eyes like a man

Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand

Now he’ll be her shelter when it rains

Little does he know, his whole world’s about to change

‘Cause she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

Yeah, between me and you, sometimes I wish I was her