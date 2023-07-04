When Amazon Prime Day arrived in 2022, the advertisement campaign was something huge. For that occasion, the online shopping giant asked Jon Batiste to write a dedicated song for the commercial, singing it for real. Even in 2023, things will go pretty viral, but this time the song is a classic dance hit from some years ago. Let’s discover it.

You can watch Super Fans, one of the 2023 Amazon Prime Day commercials, here on Youtube.

The song in the 2023 Amazon Prime Day commercial

The song featured in the 2023 Amazon Prime Day commercial is Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

The commercials released by Amazon for Prime Day 2023 follow a unique concept: having an exclusive deal feels great. That’s what we see in the ads shared in the summer of 2023: several prime members who get special discounts and feel like absolute superstars. Like the girl who gets the highest votes in the reality show in this commercial or the guy who raises his mixer in the sky because he feels like he won the soccer world cup.

Barbra Streisand, the song featured in every commercial in the Amazon Prime Day campaign, is a dance-pop hit from 2010. The artists who produced it are two icons of the clubbing scene: the American DJ Armand van Helden and the Canadian DJ A-Trak, together as Duck Sauce, the group they formed in 2009. Barbra Streisand is their biggest hit, peaking at number one in many countries in 2010.

The song Barbra Streisand is a cover of the 1979 hit Gotta Go Home by Boney M (you can listen to the original song here). Boney M. is a famous German disco-funk group that released many global hits in those years: among their most popular songs, you surely know Daddy Cool (used in many commercials in the last few years), Rasputin (recently featured on Black Mirror Season 6), and Rivers of Babylon.

With Barbra Streisand, Amazon chose an extremely catchy song, so every commercial in the 2023 Prime Day campaign gets stuck in our heads. Which is precisely what a melody should do in an ad, right?

